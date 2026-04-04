Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame in Strong Position to Flip Top Michigan Recruit

The battles between the powerhouses of college football get decided on the field during the season. In the off-season, they move to the recruiting trail. In one such battle, Marcus Freeman looks to land a Wolverine commit who had reaffirmed his pledge after Kyle Whittingham was hired.

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Three-star offensive lineman Louis J. Esposito IV committed to Michigan in July 2025, when his father, Louis Esposito, was part of Sherrone Moore’s coaching staff at Ann Arbor. However, the latter was hired by the Baltimore Ravens as their defensive line coach in February 2026. And while the son hasn’t withdrawn his pledge yet, he is taking a keen interest in other programs.

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Notre Dame’s push for Louis Esposito has quickly gathered momentum, and the ball seems to be in their court. Following his visit to South Bend last weekend, the Saline High School prospect gained a fresh perspective and a deeper appreciation for what Notre Dame has to offer.

“For me, it was really their campus, the level that they play football at,” Esposito said to Rivals, clearly struck by the environment. From the iconic Grotto to the Basilica, the visit left a lasting impression. “Notre Dame is one of those blue-blood schools… nobody else has that.”

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A major factor in this growing interest has been his connection with offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. The two have developed a strong rapport, with Esposito viewing Rudolph as someone who can truly elevate his game.

“I mean, obviously, when you think of Notre Dame, they are considered one of those O-Line-U schools,” Esposito said. “Anyone who plays at those schools is a good offensive lineman. Coach Rudolph really helps players there excel and perfect their craft.”

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With an official visit scheduled for either the June 5th or 12th weekend and an opportunity to attend spring practice, Notre Dame continues to build on its momentum. Beyond football, there’s also a personal pull. Esposito’s memories of attending games with his uncle add an emotional layer to the decision.

Head coach Marcus Freeman has also played a key role in recruitment, engaging in conversations with the Esposito family. Coming from the same school as Notre Dame QB1 CJ Carr, Louis finds a sense of familiarity.

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All signs now point toward a potential flip, as both the football fit and emotional connection seem to align perfectly for the Fighting Irish.

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Other teams in the race for the flip

Freeman is not the only one putting in effort for the young linemen. Penn State and USC are right behind him in this race for the 3-star prospect. Matt Campbell is giving the Irish head coach a run for his money, as Penn State is also trying to recruit the player. With his father being closer to Penn State, moving to Baltimore also seems like a viable option right now.

The USC Trojans are also scheduling a visit for Esposito to poach him from Michigan. The 5 Musketeers of Trojan are Elijah Paige, Justin Tauanuu, Tobias Raymond, Alani Noa, and Kilian O’Connor, and with the new blood, incoming Esposito will add more depth to the program. With Chad Bowden as their elite recruiter, they also stand a chance of making the flip in their favor.

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But we can’t count Michigan out yet. Jim Harding is among the best O-line coaches in the game. The former Utah coach will most likely have two of his players get drafted in the upcoming draft. That pedigree and Esposito’s existing familiarity with the program may also keep him with the Wolverines.