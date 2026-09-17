Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Lands Big Ten Powerhouse for Future Home-and-Home Series

More than three decades later, the “Sea of Red” is finally coming back to South Bend. And this was never just about Nebraska fans hijacking Notre Dame Stadium with red. The 2000 game nearly ended with the No. 1 team getting knocked off, featured a 14-point Irish comeback, two explosive return touchdowns, and an overtime finish. That chaos is exactly why this matchup still has a pulse, and why the 2033 return could feel less like a reunion and more like an invasion all over again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Notre Dame and Nebraska will renew their historic matchup with a home-and-home series in 2032 and 2033, officially announced by both programs on September 16, as reported by On3.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the series still years away, the announcement came through the schools rather than the coaching staffs. Marcus Freeman has not commented on the matchup, while Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen addressed it on behalf of the Cornhuskers.

“The series with Notre Dame is the type of matchup that college football fans circle on their calendars years in advance,” Nebraska athletics director Troy Dannen said in a press release. “Our fans have a tremendous appreciation for the history of college football and iconic venues. We are excited to welcome Notre Dame and their fans to Lincoln in 2032, and I know our fans will travel to South Bend in full force in 2033.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Notre Dame and Nebraska bring serious pedigree to this matchup, combining for 13 national championships in the poll era and 10 Heisman Trophy winners while ranking among college football’s top 10 programs in all-time victories. With Notre Dame remaining independent and Nebraska competing in the Big Ten, meetings between the two blue bloods have become increasingly rare in the modern era.

The timing of this revival is no accident. Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen said in August 2025 that the Huskers’ schedule was already “virtually complete through 2032,” before laying out exactly how he wanted Nebraska’s future non-conference slates to look.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A perfect schedule today, until the CFP looks different and says ‘you need to schedule this way’ or the Big Ten does something different, is a home-and-home against an A-4, a bye, a G-6 and an FCS,” Dannen said. “You have to schedule to get into the postseason. You have to. I don’t care if we haven’t been close to it. That’s where we want to be, that’s how we have to schedule. We’ll schedule what is optimal to get into the postseason.”

Notre Dame fits that blueprint almost perfectly. Nebraska gets the marquee national home-and-home Dannen has made part of his scheduling philosophy, while adding another matchup that could carry postseason value.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskers have also been rebuilding their future non-conference slate after pulling out of a planned Tennessee series because of Memorial Stadium renovations, a move that cost the program $1 million. Arizona, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State are now all lined up across the coming years.

But the appeal here goes well beyond scheduling strategy. Nebraska swept the last two meetings in 2000 and 2001, and when the teams meet again in Lincoln in 2032, 31 years will have passed since the series disappeared from the calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the last trip to South Bend gave fans plenty of reason to remember it.

When No. 1 Nebraska Barely Escaped South Bend

The 2000 meeting turned into a heavyweight fight. No. 1 Nebraska struck first when Eric Crouch broke loose for a 62-yard touchdown run, and the Huskers eventually built a 21-7 lead in the third quarter. Notre Dame looked close to being buried, but the game flipped almost instantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julius Jones answered Nebraska’s third touchdown with a 100-yard kickoff return, cutting the deficit to seven. Early in the fourth quarter, Joey Getherall fielded a punt at his own 17, beat the coverage and took it 83 yards to the end zone. Just like that, Notre Dame had erased a 14-point deficit and tied the game at 21-21.

The Irish even had a chance to win it in regulation, driving to Nebraska’s 30 before failing on fourth-and-1. In overtime, Nick Setta finally gave Notre Dame its first lead with a 29-yard field goal. Nebraska then faced third-and-9 on its possession, but Crouch found Tracey Wistrom for exactly nine yards to keep the drive alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two plays later, Crouch finished it himself. After Dan Alexander gained eight yards up the middle, Crouch rolled left and ran untouched for a seven-yard touchdown, giving Nebraska a 27-24 escape. He finished with three rushing touchdowns as the Huskers survived a game Notre Dame had come painfully close to stealing.

That history is exactly why the announcement has struck such an emotional chord with fans. Some Notre Dame supporters still vividly remember the 2000 and 2001 games, while others are already talking about finally overturning Nebraska’s 8-7-1 edge in the series.

And for Notre Dame, bringing Nebraska back is not just about nostalgia. It also fits directly into the way the Irish are building their future schedules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notre Dame Is Loading Up Its Future Schedule

Nebraska is not an isolated addition to Notre Dame’s future slate. The Irish have been aggressively building out their schedules with major national opponents, using those games to preserve the weight of football independence well into the 2030s.

Clemson is a major part of that plan, with Notre Dame locking in a 12-game series beginning in 2027. The Irish have also secured marquee home-and-home series with Auburn in 2027 and 2028 and Texas in 2028 and 2029, adding more Power Four heavyweights to an already ambitious future slate.

Notre Dame will continue playing five ACC opponents each season, with programs such as Miami and Louisville regularly appearing on future schedules. Stanford has also been extended through 2028, while Navy remains one of the program’s longest-standing fixtures.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is where Nebraska fits in. The series adds another historic national brand to a slate already built around major opponents, giving Notre Dame another high-profile game while reinforcing the scheduling model it relies on as an independent.



