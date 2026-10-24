Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Making Major 2027 Schedule Change by Sacrificing Historic Rivalry: Report

Notre Dame might be preparing to trade a familiar opponent for a much bigger stage. If the latest scheduling chatter holds up, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish could be looking at a Labor Day weekend showdown against a Big Ten heavyweight, with Oregon emerging as a possible candidate. The potential price is a rivalry with Purdue that dates back more than a century.

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The idea surfaced on the Irish Illustrated Insider Podcast, where the discussion turned to Notre Dame’s plans for the 2027 schedule. AD Pete Sampson floated a potential Week 2 matchup with Oregon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Nothing has been confirmed, but the Irish’s recent scheduling move has given the speculation some legs.

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Notre Dame has already moved one piece around. Kent State was due in South Bend on October 2, 2027. Now the game is set for August 28, a change laid out in an amended contract obtained through a public records request. The Irish aren’t changing the venue, just the date. But that opens up space later in the schedule, and it feeds the talk of a Labor Day game against Oregon or another Big Ten team.

Fitting in a big game could mean dropping someone else. Purdue could be the casualty. The remaining games between the two teams are scheduled for 2027 and 2028 under their existing agreement. If the reported plans move forward, both meetings could disappear.

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Purdue coach Barry Odom has already suggested that keeping the rivalry alive is not necessarily his priority when building the Boilermakers’ future schedules.

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“Geographically I know it makes fans happy, but I have to do what’s best for Purdue,” he said in September. “We have to make those decisions administratively.”

That’s far from a ringing endorsement of preserving the series. Notre Dame and Purdue first met in 1896. The series has produced 90 meetings, with the Irish holding a 62-26-2 advantage. The schools also compete for the Shillelagh Trophy, introduced in 1957.

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The rivalry has not exactly been competitive lately. Notre Dame crushed Purdue 49-10 on September 26, 2026, extending its winning streak in the series to 11 games since 2008. The last time Purdue beat the Fighting Irish was back in 2007 when the Boilermakers bested their opponents 33-19. Reports and discussions among Notre Dame supporters have also suggested that the two sides could be open to ending the arrangement.

There’s no official word that Purdue is out, and nobody has confirmed a Notre Dame-Oregon game either. For now, both remain open questions. But look at where college football is headed. Schools want games that pull big audiences and help their playoff case. Old rivalries can get caught in the middle.

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Notre Dame wants to stay independent, but that comes with its own headaches. If the playoff jumps to 24 teams in 2027, as reported, the Irish will have more to think about when building a schedule. ESPN is reportedly close to a deal for the expanded format.

Playing during the Labor Day kickoff window gives Notre Dame a massive spotlight that regular mid-season dates cannot match. Millions of football fans across America tune in for opening weekend action.

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Scheduling a marquee Big Ten power like Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on national TV immediately elevates Notre Dame’s early strength of schedule, making a strong opening statement for Playoff contention.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Marcus Freeman has already made his position on playoff expansion clear.

“I’m biased because I’m opinionated towards Notre Dame,” he said. “I’m not saying this is what’s best for college football. What do I believe in that’s best for Notre Dame? And that’s the more opportunities we have to get into the playoffs, the better. So I’m a proponent on expanding it.”

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As of now, the format remains a developing issue, but Marcus Freeman’s priority is clear. Notre Dame wants more chances to reach the postseason. A game against Oregon in a major television window would fit that approach. If the Irish land their desired Labor Day blockbuster, fans may discover that making room for the future means giving up a piece of the past.