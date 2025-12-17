Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Still Not Giving up on ACC Despite AD Announcing Consequences

Notre Dame getting snubbed from the playoffs has led to some bad blood developing between the school and the ACC. When the conference you have scheduled terms with cheers for another team, this was practically inevitable. But the Fighting Irish seem to be cooling down, as they made a surprising scheduling announcement for 2026.

Syracuse has released its opponents for the 2026 season, which includes Notre Dame. The Orange are one of the 12 teams that will play a 9-game schedule next year, and have adjusted their schedule accordingly. By confirming the Irish, Syracuse has met the mandate of playing 10 P4 opponents next season. Syracuse will host Notre Dame for a home game next year. This development comes soon after Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua practically called it quits with the ACC.

“We were mystified by the actions of the conference to attack their biggest, really, partner in football and a member of their conference in 24 of our other sports,” AD Pete Bevacqua said on The Dan Patrick Show on December 15. “They have certainly done permanent damage to the relationship between the conference and Notre Dame.”

Earlier, Bevacqua said that the relationship between Notre Dame and the ACC had become “strained.”

For the uninitiated, the ACC pushed out a strong campaign for Miami to make the playoffs, ignoring a Notre Dame that was planning a return to the Nattys. The conference also made a controversial post on social media that compared Miami and Notre Dame for a playoff spot, painting the former as more deserving. Notre Dame’s fate affected those ranking right below, including the two teams. Ultimately, the cards lined up for Miami to knock Notre Dame off to bag the 10 spot.

Notre Dame and the ACC, per the scheduling agreement signed in 2014, will be playing each other until 2037. Notre Dame and the ACC play 5 games every season. It was a win-win for both, since the Irish have 5 confirmed teams to fill out their schedule, and the ACC gets to host a marquee team. Notre Dame, being a country-wide favorite, brings a lot of financial and PR gains to the conference. The partnership has worked really well for Notre Dame since it has been able to compete at par with the ACC opponents. With them in play, the playoffs remain a realistic challenge for the Fighting Irish.

The team, unfortunately, suffered the biggest blow from the CFP Committee this season. ND was trying to return to the National Championship, to finish what they couldn’t last year. Notre Dame is tied at 10-2 with a few more teams, and coupled with its independent status, did little to help its odds. The loss to Miami and a ranked Texas A&M ultimately took them out of playoff contention. The win for Miami was also a big reason why the Hurricanes, also at 10-2, were looking more appealing than ND for that last spot.

Though Notre Dame is still confirming ACC dates for the future, the relationship has soured big time this season. And amid this drama, another elite conference can swoop in and throw the ACC out of the picture.

Paul Finebaum suggests Notre Dame football switch allegiance to the Big Ten

Since the ACC is now a traitor in Notre Dame’s perspective, other conferences can make their case for a switch. With this new controversy, the choice is up to the program to either remain with the ACC or up the stakes by partnering with an even bigger player in CFB. Paul Finebaum thought the Big Ten would be a better choice.

“I’m sure at some point, the ACC is going to let them go,” Paul Finebaum said on The Dan Patrick Show on December 10. “The SEC and the Big Ten would probably be more than happy to fill in that role, but I think the Big Ten is where they belong, even on a limited schedule

Notre Dame gets FOX in the Big Ten, and rivals USC, Purdue, and Michigan. The spotlight will undoubtedly be much brighter than it is in the ACC, which only has a handful of big-name teams. This season, Miami was the only notable ACC game for the Irish. The other 4 were NC State, Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse. The competition gets tougher and more exciting for Notre Dame if the Big Ten becomes an appealing home.

Plus, Bevacqua’s anguish has forced the CFP committee to already set aside a playoff spot for Notre Dame, if it begins the season as a Top-12 team. It also has room if the playoffs are extended to 14 spots in the future, for which Notre Dame has to finish ranked No. 13 or higher. Big Ten competition makes it difficult for Notre Dame to make use of this brownie point, but the ACC pretty much guarantees it. Maybe the Irish will have to reluctantly carry on with the conference to bolster their own odds.