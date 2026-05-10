Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame To Steal 5-Star Recruit From Miami & Texas A&M

Notre Dame fans remember what stung the most last season. Hard-fought games against Miami and Texas A&M brought serious heartbreak. But head coach Marcus Freeman took notes, and now he is fighting those same rivals off the field. The grand prize is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive line giant from St. Peter’s Prep, New Jersey.

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“Olubobola visited Notre Dame during the spring game, and since then, momentum between both sides has grown quickly,” recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong said on the Rivals. “Conversations between the Irish coaching staff and Olubobola have increased, and Notre Dame appears to be a strong fit for him both on and off the field. Earlier in his recruitment, Texas A&M was viewed as the favorite, but that is no longer expected.”

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Miami had also emerged as Notre Dame’s biggest competition for 17-year-old Oluwasemilore Olubobola, while LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, and Nebraska were involved as well. However, Notre Dame currently holds the momentum after Olubobola’s spring game visit because of the program’s overall fit and proven player development.”

Texas A&M felt like the early favorite for Oluwasemilore Olubobola. Miami also pushed hard, hoping to keep the big man down south. But the tables have just turned. Recent recruiting forecasts now give Notre Dame a massive 87.9 percent chance to win this heavy-duty battle.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game APR 12 April 12, 2025: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Notre Dame Annual Blue-Gold Spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media South Bend Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250412_zma_c04_082.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree375023

Notre Dame is known as one of the best schools in college football for developing offensive linemen. Many people even call the program “O-Line U” because so many talented offensive linemen from Notre Dame later reach the NFL. Players like Joe Alt and Billy Schrauth are recent examples of linemen who developed well in the program and gained national attention.

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People call Notre Dame ‘O-Line U’ for a very simple reason. Farm boys and city kids alike go there to become NFL stars. Just look at Joe Alt and Billy Schrauth. OL Coach Joe Rudolph knows exactly how to turn raw teenage talent into Sunday kickoff material.

But even Miami is in solid contention, as its success in bringing solid offensive players can attract Olubobola. Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa became the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after developing at Miami. The Hurricanes have also signed No. 1 tackle Markel Bell in 2024 and elite tackle Jackson Cantwell in 2025. So, it’s going to be a major fight.

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Getting Olubobola’s commitment will add so much value to the team as he brings in solid skills. 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins praised his skills, saying, “Bends at the knees with ease and creates extension. Shuffles feet to wall off run lanes or extend pockets. Quick to recover on the move and re-engage with assignments.”

Freeman knows he cannot erase Irish’s past losses to Miami and Texas A&M. But winning this recruiting fight sends a clear message. Notre Dame is building a protective wall for its future quarterbacks, and the management is taking the best building blocks away from their biggest rivals to do it. In fact, Olubobola is not the only one Marcus Freeman is targeting.

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Marcus Freeman is also eyeing other major 2027 recruits

First up in the list of Marcus Freeman’s targets is wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. from St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, who has become one of the most important recruiting targets for Notre Dame in the 2027 class. One of the major reasons behind the interest is his speed, as he has a record of running the 100-meter race in just 10.5 seconds.

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Plus, he is also a legacy recruit, as his father, Julius Jones, played for Notre Dame from 1999 to 2003. Right now, Notre Dame is leading over Oregon in his recruitment, and the coaching staff is working hard to secure his commitment soon.

Then there’s edge rusher Abraham Sesay from Downingtown East High School in Pennsylvania. Even though Marcus Freeman already has talented edge players, like Aidan O’Neil from Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, the team does need major backing, and Sesay can be the one adding to it.

Last but not least, David Folorunsho, who is one of the major defensive targets of Freeman. Earlier in his recruitment, Texas Tech was seen as a strong contender, but now Notre Dame and Miami are considered the two leading schools in the race for him.

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Folorunsho is a very talented defensive lineman who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 285 pounds. Because of his size, strength, and athletic ability, he can play different positions on the defensive line. So, now let’s wait and see if any one of them makes their way to Notre Dame or not.