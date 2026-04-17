Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Trending to Land Nation’s No.1 LB for Whom “Faith is important”

While most top recruits chase the biggest NIL deal, the nation’s No. 1 linebacker is looking for something more, and it’s leading him straight to Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame. Kaden Henderson has already been to South Bend last fall during their clash with Navy. However, coaching turnovers disrupted the flow. But this weekend could be a game-changer because the Tampa Jesuit standout who talked about life after football and faith before NIL is already halfway sold to Notre Dame.

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The tone surrounding Kaden Henderson’s return trip is more than optimistic. First off, he is being recruited by someone who was a high-level LB himself. Marcus Freeman understands the position and, in the recruit’s words, “he’s going to make sure he has the linebackers in a good spot.” That’s just one part of the relationship.

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Notre Dame’s LBs coach Brian Jean-Mary is a familiar face with Michigan ties. That connection, given his prior interest in the school, gives him another edge in this competitive recruitment. And then comes the line that separates the Irish from just about everyone else chasing him.

“I’m Catholic, and my faith is important to me,” he said. “I can grow in my faith there and grow in my overall football talent there. They say that if you go there for four years, it’ll help you for 40 years after you graduate. That’s a big deal. I’m going there this weekend, and I’m super excited about that. I can’t wait to see what they do on the field this season.”

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Notre Dame and faith go hand in hand. Marcus Freeman has doubled down on that identity since taking over. After replacing Brian Kelly in 2021, his first major move was bringing back the tradition of pregame Mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. He himself converted to Catholicism in 2022, calling it both a personal and family decision. But he made it clear that faith is part of the program’s infrastructure.

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More than 80% of Notre Dame students participate in community service. There are over 40 Masses held weekly on campus. Kaden Henderson feels that, and when he talks about preparing for a real job after football, he’s recognizing a difference, and that’s an edge for Marcus Freeman because almost every school in America wants him. His offer list has over 40 programs, including Ohio State, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, and more. And right now, Texas A&M is still considered the team to beat. But here’s where the Irish flip the script because they’re selling life after football.

Marcus Freeman’s culture is winning commitments

Take the recent transfer portal additions of former Ohio State receivers Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter. Graham pointed straight at academics, and Porter said he had easier access to Marcus Freeman. And it’s culture that often wins these long recruitments, which brings us back to Kaden Henderson and why this weekend matters so much, because of the off-field fit checks. If Notre Dame is going to flip this recruitment for good, this visit might be where everything else clicks.

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His off-field priorities don’t overshadow his elite football talent. At 6’2, 218 pounds, Kaden Henderson recorded 85 tackles as a sophomore, 49 tackles with 9 sacks in an injury-shortened junior season, plus All-America game appearances. His recruitment is being decided on fit, and right now, Notre Dame is trending again, and the buzz is back.

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It’s not every day a top recruit starts talking about faith, life after football, and a genuine connection with the coaches. If Marcus Freeman and the Irish can stay competitive on the NIL front, getting Kaden Henderson to South Bend becomes very real.