Marcus Freeman’s 2400+Yard Star’s Draft Stock Skyrockets After Senior Bowl as Notre Dame Pulls Off Rare Feat

Virginia transfer wide receiver Malachi Fields failed to post eye-popping numbers in Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame offense. However, his route discipline appears to be NFL-ready. Following the second day of the Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Fields’ skill set has started doing serious work for his draft stock.

“Malachi Fields is climbing up the draft prediction lists fast after impressive Senior Bowl practice performances,” wrote Notre Dame recruiting insider Bruce Straughan on Thursday.

Since 2021, Fields has quietly stacked production with 2,479 receiving yards, the fourth-most among all Power Four WRs. But then he got to Mobile and turned quiet into loud. After a dominant showing at the Senior Bowl, his draft stock has taken off, rising from a projected Day 2 or Day 3 pick into late first-round conversation. However, his play had previously drawn questions.

Some scouts, during the pre–Senior Bowl process, raised doubts about Fields’ ability to consistently separate against NFL-level coverage. But during the bowl practice, Fields’ play answered everything. On Day 2, a deep post from Taylen Green was pure football art, featuring a clean release and late separation, resulting in a diving 55-yard grab. With that, Fields looked explosive, and it has clearly changed how teams are talking about him.

Here’s where it gets interesting, as Fields’ skill set checks a box for the Buffalo Bills that’s been empty. After another early postseason exit, the Bills’ offense clearly needs more muscle on the outside. Surely, the pieces are already there: Dalton Kincaid is a matchup nightmare, Khalil Shakir is ascending, and James Cook just led the league in rushing.

But Buffalo still lacks a true perimeter presence. That’s where the Notre Dame wideout fits. At 6-foot-4, Fields brings the exact ‘X’ receiver profile the Bills have been missing. Now, while the 223-pound wideout has been one of the most impressive players through the opening practices, he is drawing rave reviews from scouts.

Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm tagged him as a top-five Day 1 performer, calling him the “most physically imposing wide receiver” at the event.

Then came the moment everyone’s replaying. Fields delivered a clear “Play of the Day,” slicing between defenders, tracking the ball over his shoulder, and finishing the catch like a seasoned pro. Now, with his career-best yards-per-catch average and another five-TD season already on his resume, Fields is proving the production is real. With that, while the ND WR’s draft stock has risen, the Irish also received major news despite missing the 2025 CFP berth.

Notre Dame just hit a major recruiting milestone

Not long ago, people seriously questioned whether Notre Dame would ever matter again on the national stage. That’s because elite recruits were hard to come by, and depth was inconsistent. While the gap felt real, fast forward to 2026, and Marcus Freeman has flipped that entire narrative.

Marcus Freeman’s ND just landed its most impressive recruiting class of the modern internet era, and Rivals’ final five-star list for the 2026 cycle tells the story. While only 32 players earn that label, Notre Dame has five of them.

That’s more than the Big 12 and ACC combined and nearly half of the entire SEC’s total despite that league having 16 teams. Then the B1G has 12 five-stars across 18 programs, with OSU the only school matching Notre Dame’s five.

It’s amazing what happens when everyone plays by the same set of rules, according to Nick Shepkowski.

NIL has completely changed the football landscape, and Notre Dame is finally playing offense in it. The Fighting Irish haven’t won a national title since 1988, a drought that still exists. However, with elite high school recruiting, a new form of openness to undergraduate transfers, and a staff that can actually develop talent, things are looking way better for Notre Dame than they have in decades.