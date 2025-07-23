Marcus Freeman’s Worst Nightmare Turning True as Paul Finebaum Voices No.1 Notre Dame Concern

Ever notice how some seasons feel different from Day 1? Ask Notre Dame; there’s a collective tension building in South Bend. Everyone’s looking ahead, pacing themselves through spring practices, because they know this campaign could hinge on a single game. And that game? It’s coming up in Week 8, a massive showdown against the USC Trojans that might just carry playoff implications.

It’s not just any game, either. This could be the last time Notre Dame hosts USC as a rivalry under the current contract, and possibly ever. USC has flat-out refused to commit past 2025, citing scheduling troubles in the Big Ten and playoff concerns. Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s coach, Marcus Freeman, must be begging to keep it alive. The stakes feel higher than ever.

Then J.D. Pickell from On3 jumped in with a clear message: “I got USC at Notre Dame. Great rivalry. If USC wins this game, their College Football Playoff noise gets ramped up a little bit… this could be an elimination spot for Notre Dame.” He emphasized how Jayden Maiava, who torched Notre Dame for 360 yards last year, adds firepower against an Irish secondary that lost some pieces to the NFL. Pickell also pointed out Notre Dame’s brutal mid-season gauntlet: Purdue, Arkansas, Boise State, and NC State, before USC hits. He warned that fatigue and a first-year QB might be the tipping point.

“I think you beat Purdue, not to overlook the Boilermakers, but you win that game. But then you have games at Arkansas, you play Boise State, which was a playoff team last year, and NC State, and then you play USC. I think all of those are wins up until USC.” Pickell said. And he’s not wrong.

Purdue is coming off a 4-8 season. Arkansas lost key playmakers on both sides of the ball. Boise State may have shocked the world last year by sneaking into the playoff, but they’ve since lost their head coach and star quarterback. And NC State doesn’t have the kind of firepower that should overwhelm a Notre Dame defense. It’s a gauntlet, no doubt, but not an impossible one. Which is exactly why that game against Lincoln Riley‘s team stands out.

To back that up, Notre Dame’s 2024 slate ended 14-2, with wins over ranked teams and a narrow championship loss to Ohio State (23-34), proof of how elite this squad can be. Well, the margin of that loss wasn’t big, but the importance of that win could be even bigger. After all, it was the national championship. But lose this USC game? Forget about even qualifying for the playoffs, as this loss could derail the playoff dream entirely this season. And while the pressure is already immense, an even deeper concern is starting to bubble up for Marcus Freeman’s crew.

Finebaum flags one major concern for Notre Dame

The USC game might be where everything crashes, or clicks, for the Irish. The grind of facing big programs in consecutive weeks could leave even a playoff-caliber team running on fumes. And let’s not forget, Maiava’s returning with a full offseason under his belt. In addition to that, there’s a battle going on at Notre Dame for the starting QB position between CJ Karr and Kenny Minchey. And after Riley Leonard‘s move to the NFL, there’s a big void left in the Fighting Irish’s offensive line.

That’s where Paul Finebaum chimed in recently with a strong take during a recent episode of ESPN College Football: “It’s about the offensive line. Last year, they had one of the best in the country, but it kept getting banged up. And even though my friend Greg McElroy said the other day he thinks the Irish have the best offensive line in the country, I need to wait and see on that Sunday night game against Miami because there are too many defections, too many injuries for me to be convinced that this team will be as good as last year,” he said.

He has a point. Last year’s line was dominant early, but by midseason, injuries turned a strength into a question mark. And now, with a first-year starting QB stepping in, whether it’s Karr or Minchey, the need for stability up front becomes even more urgent. Notre Dame lost its veteran center, shuffled some depth via the transfer portal, and is counting on younger players to step up fast. If they can’t protect the quarterback, all those explosive weapons on offense might not even get a chance to shine.

That’s what makes the Miami opener such a crucial gut check. Finebaum’s waiting to be convinced, and honestly, so is every Irish fan who saw how last year’s line broke down when it mattered most. It’s not about talent; it’s about whether this new group can handle the pressure that comes with a playoff push. Because if they can’t? That Week 8 clash with USC might not just knock them out of the rivalry; it could knock them out of the playoff picture altogether.