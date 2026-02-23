Marcus Freeman’s Wrestler Son Achieves Major Career Milestone on Saturday

November 15, 2025: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman on the sidelines during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251115_zma_c04_070 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

November 15, 2025: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman on the sidelines during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251115_zma_c04_070 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has built his career on the gridiron, but athletic success in the Freeman household isn’t just limited to football. On Saturday, it was his son who carved out his own path, achieving a career milestone in a totally different sport.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Vinny’s coach, Deven Beaver, said, “Another season of wrestling in the books. Sectional Champs, Regional Champs, 11 Semi-State qualifiers, and 2 State Qualifiers in Angelo and Vinny. Vinny placing 5th. Happy to be a part of this family and continue to build with amazing people! Penn.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinny’s dominance on the mat is undeniable, culminating in a fifth-place finish at the state finals. His impressive 104-17 career record and No. 1 semi-state ranking underscore a career built on consistent excellence. Vinny has never really been afraid of contact.

“When I was around five years old, my mom put me in a wrestling club because I was too rough playing soccer,” he said once, almost laughing at how early it started. Football was always there growing up around locker rooms, but soon wrestling became the ultimate goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deven Beaver (@beavman10) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Wrestling provides a different feeling knowing that I can’t depend on anyone to win for me.” That edge shows up everywhere. On the football field, the 5-foot-11, 197-pound defensive back-linebacker leads with IQ and toughness. On the mat, he leverages fast-twitch movement to up his game. Coaches call him a culture setter. “Weakness doesn’t exist for Vinny Freeman,” wrestling coach Brad Harper said.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

There were tough moments, too. He faced tough moments along the way, including an intense 175-pound final against Hayden Whitenack at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational and a heated sideline exchange that briefly stole the spotlight. But Vinny Freeman kept stacking wins. Now, after officially signing with Cornell, Vinny is ready for the next chapter of his wrestling career.

This success is built on a foundation of toughness, a trait the entire Freeman family was forced to display during a contentious incident earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Freeman stands by his son

Marcus Freeman probably thought it was just another night in the bleachers. Instead, the whole thing spiraled into headlines. The moment happened back on January 3 at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational hosted by New Prairie High School, where Freeman was there to support his son, Vinny, at Penn High. After Vinny dropped a tough match, Freeman and Penn wrestling coach Brad Harper walked him off the mat. Emotions were already high, and words were exchanged with New Prairie assistant coach Chris Fleeger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the allegation that contact had been made in the hallway. Suddenly, it wasn’t about wrestling anymore. It was police reports and security footage. But days later, that footage told a different story. The Mishawaka Police Department reviewed the video, and the St. Joseph County prosecutor addressed it publicly.

“The video shows that while Mr. Freeman’s right arm is not fully visible, his left hand remained in a pocket during the interaction,” the prosecutor said. “The head and body movements… do not support the supposition that any violent physical contact occurred.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So in the end, Freeman was cleared. And when the paperwork came out, it showed that there had been a history. Fleeger had previously tried to recruit Vinny to his club and to New Prairie, an offer the Freeman family declined. According to the filing, there were claims that tension had lingered after that, even talk of hostility, though Fleeger denied it. But through all of it, Freeman stood by his son. And for a father, maybe that’s the only part that matters.