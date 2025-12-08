brand-logo
Home/College Football

Double Blow for Ryan Day & Ohio State After New SEC Announcement

ByAman Joe

Dec 8, 2025 | 10:06 AM EST

Link Copied!
Head coach Ryan Day now faces a second setback connected to the SEC, coming just days after Ohio State’s undefeated run ended against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game. This time, the challenge comes off the field and from an unexpected source in Arkansas. The Razorbacks are looking to open the 2026 season aggressively and are targeting OSU’s assistant offensive line coach Marcus Johnson.

“Arkansas is hiring Ohio State’s Marcus Johnson and Memphis’ Jeff Myers as offensive line coaches, sources tell @CBSSports.” Zenitz reported on X. “Johnson, an ex-NFL offensive lineman, played for new Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield with the Vikings. Has coached a number of standout offensive linemen. Myers was Memphis’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator the last two years.”

Johnson has worked under offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and has played a key role in the Buckeyes’ offensive success this season. His departure would be a significant loss. Arkansas’s connection with Johnson is also tied to the new HC Ryan Silverfield.

This is a developing story…

