Mario Cristobal Announces Flu Outbreak in Miami Locker Room

Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes pulled off a true Michael Jordan type of performance against the Ole Miss Rebels in their 31–27 playoff win last weekend. Even more impressive, word around Coral Gables is that almost half of the roster was battling the flu, making the victory an all-time grit statement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

BREAKING NEWS: 20 players on the Miami Hurricanes football team played the Fiesta Bowl with the flu.” Natty Bound Hurricanes Jay posted on X. “Unbelievable effort by the Miami Hurricanes.”

Right before the game, the U found out that 20 of players had the flu, and might have been feeling under the weather and playing while sick. Instead of covering or resting, they went toe-to-toe against the SEC’s best team and gave us the best playoff game of the season so far. Head coach Mario Cristobal mentioned that the team really had to battle through a ton of adversity, including this widespread flu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank God for everything first and foremost,” Cristobal said last Thursday. “Secondly, I want to give a lot of credit to our players. I can’t tell you how many of our players were sick or had the flu, had issues. We kept talking about was that we’re going to find a way. We’re focused on just enjoying this one, but we gotta get focused on 1-0 one more time.”

We don’t know the exact reason the Miami Hurricanes players all got sick with the flu. The team hasn’t officially said where it started. It seems like a classic case of bad luck and terrible timing, right when they were supposed to play in one of the biggest games of their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outbreak happened right in the middle of what was a pretty brutal flu season across the entire United States. Florida, where the team is based, was even seeing a “Very High” rate of flu spread at that time.

Some of their best players were among the sick, including star running back Mark Fletcher. You would never have guessed he was ill based on his performance though, as he still managed to tear it up with 113 rushing yards. The game itself was a real nail-biter, a classic back-and-forth contest between the number 10 seed Hurricanes and the number 6 seed Rebels. Miami just kept fighting, and managed to score the winning touchdown in the final minute of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now the big question is about their recovery time. That crucial win advanced the Hurricanes to their first-ever natty appearance since 2003. With the big game on January 19th coming up fast, fans are crossing their fingers that all the players can get healthy and rested in time to face Curt Cignetti’s No. 1 ranked Indiana Hoosiers? The bookies are slowly changing their minds.

The Miami Hurricanes fight to earn the bookies’ respect

We’re one week away from the most expensive College Football Playoff National Championship. Both teams took very different paths to get here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami barely made the playoff as the final at-large team after a 10–2 regular season. Mario Cristobal then proved everyone wrong by beating Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss. Indiana, meanwhile, dominated all year, finished as Big Ten champions, and rolled past Alabama and Oregon with zero hassle.

Because of that dominance, sportsbooks strongly favor Indiana. When the matchup was first announced, Indiana was a 7.5-point favorite. As the game has gotten closer, bettors have continued backing the Hoosiers, pushing the line to 8.5 points. The total points line also increased slightly, which suggests oddsmakers expect steady scoring but not a shootout.

What it basically means is. As dominant as the Indiana Hoosiers are. They are not simply steamrolling Miami like they did with Oregon and Alabama. For some. The upset is still on the table.