Mario Cristobal Announces Multiple Last-Minute Setbacks as Miami Opens Fall Camp

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal delivered tough news on August 4, just hours before the first practice of fall camp. Per WQAM, appearing on The Joe Rose Show, Cristobal revealed three roster setbacks: sophomore tight end Luka Gilbert will miss the entire 2026 season with an injury, while redshirt freshman defensive lineman Hayden Lowe and freshman cornerback Jontavius Wyman are no longer with the team.

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Gilbert’s injury derails what looked like a breakout year. A four-star prospect ranked No. 22 nationally at tight end in the 2025 class, he logged 79 snaps and two catches for 37 yards as a freshman. He was expected to back up Elija Lofton in 2026, but that role will now fall to another player.

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Cristobal offered no explanation for why Lowe and Wyman left.

Lowe, a four-star edge rusher ranked No. 8 nationally in the 2025 class, impressed coaches in practice before a season-ending injury kept him sidelined in 2025. Defensive line coach Jason Taylor said at the time, “We recruited him and thought very highly of him. He was one of the top edge players in the country.” Lowe departs without playing a game.

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Wyman, a 2026 recruit ranked No. 41 among cornerbacks, announced his decision on social media, saying, “After a lot of thought, prayer and conversations with the people closest to me, I’ve decided to sit out from football this year.”

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These departures complicate Miami’s path back to the College Football Playoff. The Hurricanes shocked the nation in 2025 by reaching the National Championship Game despite losing quarterback Cam Ward before the season. Now, with tight end depth weakened and two promising defenders gone, Cristobal faces new roster challenges heading into 2026.

Cristobal secures contract extension

Despite the setbacks, Cristobal’s stock remains high. On3 insider Brett McMurphy reported that Cristobal secured a contract extension after guiding Miami to its best season in decades.

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“Cristobal plans to make a substantial donation to the University as part of UM’s on-going commitment to athletic excellence, a source said,” McMurphy wrote.

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In four years, he has delivered three winning seasons and a national title game appearance. The extension includes a substantial donation to the university as part of UM’s commitment to athletic excellence.