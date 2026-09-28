Mario Cristobal announces positive Miami injury news ahead of Clemson game

Following a dominant 52-3 victory over Central Michigan in Week 4, Miami now faces a crucial ACC test as the Hurricanes head into Death Valley to take on Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers in a primetime showdown. However, heading into one of the tougher road environments in college football, head coach Mario Cristobal delivered a crucial roster update that provides Miami’s offense and defense a major physical boost.

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The Hurricanes hit a roadblock early in the season with several key contributors sidelined, including starters on both sides of the ball. But just as the stakes reach their highest point of the early season, Cristobal offered positive injury news, confirming that running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and defensive tackle Ahmad Moten Sr. are expected to be available for the Clemson matchup.

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Speaking after the Week 4 win, Cristobal confirmed both key players are ready to return to action. “We feel Mark is healthy and ready to go,” Cristobal said regarding Fletcher, who missed the last game. “He was banged up to the point where it may not have been the best choice to put him in there, especially with his running style… He’s ready to roll.” Cristobal echoed a similar update for Moten: “Ahmad did get a little bit nicked up last week. And we felt, again, just his processes, getting him ready to roll. He’s such a physical player. He’s right there… and he’s ready to roll.” Both players are expected to be available for the Clemson matchup, pending final medical clearance.

With Fletcher and Moten back, Miami’s physical identity, the bruising running game and interior pass-rush pressure, remains intact for Clemson. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Fletcher brings a heavy running style that wears down opposing defenses, helping the Hurricanes control time of possession late in games.

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CharMar ‘Marty’ Brown’s knee injury has handed Fletcher the lead back role, and his 36 carries for 230 rushing yards and three touchdowns through three games show he has seized the backfield duties.

On the other side of the ball, Moten’s limited snaps haven’t stopped him from posting three tackles, half a sack, and an impressive 69.5 PFF pass-rush grade, elite production for a rotational defensive tackle. His presence in the interior will be critical against a Clemson passing attack that has struggled to find consistent rhythm.

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While there is certainly positive injury news for the Hurricanes, a few lingering issues remain, particularly when it comes to penalties.

Mario Cristobal Breaks Silence on Miami’s Costly Penalty Woes After Week 4

The Hurricanes cruised to a comfortable 52-3 victory over Central Michigan, but despite the win, their penalty count remains a major concern. Miami was flagged 13 times for 107 yards, with the majority of those infractions coming on offense.

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Miami committed 10 offensive penalties, including five false starts, two holding calls, one illegal formation, one offensive pass interference, and one facemask penalty. Defensively, the Hurricanes were penalized three times for roughing the passer, holding, and a personal foul that wiped out a defensive scoop-and-score touchdown.

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“They were aggressive more than anything else. They were downfield blocks and guys trying to get a piece of somebody. We have to be a little bit more sensible as it relates to a block on a quarterback. I didn’t see it so I have to go back and watch it,” said Cristobal.

“Malachi’s offensive pass interference is something I didn’t agree with, but it is still called and so this is not a court case. There is no jury. There is a dictator. If it is called, then we have to work on it and clean it up. I saw a lot of aggressive play that ended up in penalties and we didn’t have that before tonight.”

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The upcoming conference slate will pose a much tougher challenge for the Hurricanes, and unless they clean up their penalty issues, things could get increasingly difficult down the road.