Mario Cristobal Breaks Silence on Darian Mensah After QB Ditched $8M Deal for Miami

At this point, Miami has become notorious for pulling off high-profile recruitment wins. But at the same time, those big wins are often surrounded by controversy. Mario Cristobal finally opens up on the Hurricanes’ newest big fish—Darian Mensah.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Cristobal had high praise for his new quarterback, who has charted a sensational journey from Tulane to Miami. “After meeting him, unbelievable personality. Made of the right stuff. Alpha,” he told WQAM on February 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s the right guy. Not only for us to go and continue to get better; he’s also the right guy to help develop that young quarterback room because that young quarterback room is really impressive.”

Mensah’s transfer to Miami came with loads of legal burdens for the QB. Duke football sued him for signing with the Hurricanes despite being in the midst of a two-year NIL deal with his former program. The Blue Devils later settled and dropped this lawsuit, clearing Mensah to don the orange and green. Miami reportedly offered Mensah a $10 million deal, while his Duke contract was worth $8 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT