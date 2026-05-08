Mario Cristobal Dishes Out Miami Offer to 14-YO Football Athlete

Despite still being in middle school and entering his freshman year at Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas, a 14-year-old son of an NFL legend is already a highly tracked prospect in the class of 2030. He has already received two Division I scholarship offers, and now Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has entered the recruitment race.

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This Tuesday, Miami extended a scholarship offer to Adrian Peterson Jr., the son of legendary NFL RB Adrian Peterson. The 14-year-old showed his excitement about the offer from the Canes on X, writing, “I am blessed to receive my 3rd D1 offer from the University of Miami @CanesFootball.”

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Before receiving an offer from the Hurricanes, Baylor offered Peterson Jr. in April, while his first offer from Missouri State came in March 2026. Standing at 6-foot-1 and nearly 175 pounds, he has shown versatility as a wide receiver, running back, and defensive back. He has also recorded exceptional track times for his age, including a 10.7-second 100-meter dash and a 22.07-second 200-meter dash. And that isn’t all. Peterson Jr. also plays outfield and pitcher during baseball season.

While there’s no doubt about Peterson Jr.’s potential following the 7th grader’s viral highlight reel, his background also plays a role in early attention from colleges. His father is the last non-QB to win the NFL MVP award, and elder Peterson won it after rushing for 2,097 yards, just nine yards short of the all-time single-season record, while coming off major knee surgery.

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Adrian Peterson made an immediate impact, setting the NFL single-game rushing record with 296 yards against the San Diego Chargers in his eighth career game. He was also selected to seven Pro Bowls and earned seven All-Pro honors. Now, if his son inherits this kind of talent, Miami could gain a key piece for the future, but it’s too early to say, as his recruitment will become more crowded over time.

Peterson Jr. noted that his work ethic and staying focused on the sport he loves have helped him navigate the early attention and attributes his mindset to his father. “I train hard; I’ve always worked hard, I got that from my dad,” he said.

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His father has advised him to “stay focused,” “embrace the process,” and remember that “you’ve got a lot of work ahead of you.” Interestingly, the elder Peterson didn’t receive his first scholarship offer until his sophomore year.

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Adrian Peterson Jr. played for the Sooners during his college career. Will Oklahoma extend any offer to this 2030 prospect?

Miami could face a tough fight to secure this 14-year-old athlete

While Adrian Peterson Jr. has not yet received an offer from his father’s alma mater, Oklahoma, recruiters expect top-tier programs such as LSU and Texas to join the race as he begins his high school career. When asked about his father’s alma mater, the young athlete confirmed that Oklahoma is “definitely one of my favorite colleges.”

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Now we will see whether the Sooners will offer this 2030 prospect, but if they do, he could get the chance to continue his father’s legacy at Oklahoma. His father set the NCAA Division I-A freshman rushing record with 1,925 yards in 2004 and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting as a true freshman, the highest finish ever for a freshman at that time.

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However, Peterson Jr.’s talent has not yet been fully evaluated; we’ll have to wait until after his high school career to know for sure. He is expected to attend Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas, in the fall of 2026.