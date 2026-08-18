Mario Cristobal Dismisses Miami WR From Program After Reckless Driving Arrest

High expectations were surrounding Coral Gables as the Miami Hurricanes prepared for the upcoming season, but off-field distractions quickly disrupted that momentum. Head coach Mario Cristobal took swift disciplinary action to protect his locker room culture, making a firm decision on one of his newest offensive additions.













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During his Monday morning appearance on WQAM’s The Joe Rose Show, Cristobal officially confirmed that wide receiver Cam Vaughn has been “dismissed” from the football program, effective immediately. “From another roster standpoint, Cam Vaugh has been dismissed from the team, wishing him the best,” Mario Cristobal said.

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While the coach kept his initial radio comments short, he later opened up a bit more during his regular media availability with reporters, explaining that difficult decisions are strictly about maintaining the standard required inside the program. He emphasized that protecting the locker room culture comes first, signaling that accountability remains non-negotiable for anyone wearing the green and orange.

“You make moves that are strictly for the betterment of the team,” he said. “You work endless days and nights so it can work. And then there comes a time where decisions have to be made. That’s just the way it is.”

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This announcement comes after Vaughn had a brush-off with the law last month. FOX Sports’ Andy Slater later revealed on social media that he had obtained official documents detailing Vaughn’s arrest in Georgia two weeks ago. According to police reports, Vaughn was caught driving an insane 96 mph in a 55 mph zone, rapidly cutting across lanes and dangerously bypassing normal traffic flow. To make matters worse, police explicitly noted that Vaughn allegedly pulled off these wild stunt-driving moves while carrying passengers inside his car.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Colorado Vs West Virginia NOV 08 November 8, 2025: West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Cam Vaughn 4 awaits a call during the NCAA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Brian Fisher/CSM Credit Image: Brian Fisher/Cal Media Morgantown Wv United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_1210.jpg BrianxFisherx csmphotothree441538

This serious lapse in judgment on a public road may have put him in immediate hot water with the university administration and coaching staff. He has not been seen in training since the arrest. While Cristobal kept the official reasoning behind the door, the abrupt parting of ways makes it clear that Vaughn ran out of chances.

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Vaughn arrived in Miami this past January via the transfer portal after spending last season at West Virginia, where he caught 35 passes for 541 yards and four touchdowns. Brought in to serve as a vertical threat for the passing attack, his departure leaves the Hurricanes needing other playmaker depth to step up down the stretch.

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Fortunately for Miami, the wide receiver room retains notable talent to absorb the roster move. Young playmakers like Malachi Toney, alongside Cooper Barkate and Vandrevius Jacobs, have generated positive momentum in practice and are positioned for expanded roles in the rotation.

Meanwhile, another Miami player appears to have brushed off the law, but Mario Cristobal’s approach here has been the total opposite of Cam Vaughn’s.

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Mario Cristobal’s going easy on Jordan Lyle

The coaching staff is taking a markedly different approach with junior running back Jordan Lyle, who was recently arrested in Broward County on charges including felony fleeing of law enforcement and reckless driving. Lyle surrendered to authorities and was released after posting bond. Cristobal noted that the university will allow the legal process to run its course before taking further disciplinary action.

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“From a roster standpoint, we’ve been aware Jordan Lyle having an incident, and we’re allowing legal processes to play out there,” Cristobal said.

The patience extended to Lyle stems partly from his production and standing within the locker room. After rushing for 400 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman, the local product bounced back from an ankle injury to put together an impressive fall camp, drawing praise from coaches as a key piece of the running back rotation behind veteran Mark Fletcher.

With Vaughn officially removed from the roster and Lyle’s situation moving through the court system, Miami is working to keep its focus inside the practice facility. The coaching staff continues adjusting the lineup as preparation ramps up for the season opener, aiming to lock in accountability and eliminate distractions before game day.