Mario Cristobal Faces Threat From In-State Rival to Land Blue-Chip Target

Zayden Gamble grew up in Fort Lauderdale surrounded by green and orange. At St. Thomas Aquinas, Miami logos were everywhere. So you’d think Mario Cristobal’s got his hands on this 4-star safety. But he’s different in a way that makes him want to root for the underdog. And now, Florida is taking that edge and racing ahead of the Hurricanes.

“Going into spring, my top school is Florida,” Zayden Gamble told On3’s Chad Simmons. “The reason is because of the constant communication that I’ve been receiving from the staff. I’ve seen the campus and know it’s a place I can be, and the environment of Florida stands out.”

Gamble has already voiced his approval for Florida under new head coach Jon Sumrall earlier this month and how his relationship with DC Tony White is standing out.

“The energy at Florida without the people there – was still there – and that’s what I needed in looking at that school in particular, and the coaches,” he added. “Coach Sumrall, Coach White the DC – those are some great guys in the building. Those guys continue making me want to go back.”

Zayden Gamble’s priority is clear. And that’s about his relationship with the coaches.

“The thing I’ll be looking into the hardest is my relationship,” he said. “That’s what matters to me the most because these aren’t just coaches – these will be my guides and mentors for the next three to four years.”

For Miami, his statement is both encouraging and concerning because Mario Cristobal’s staff has been on him for years but Florida is clearly winning the daily communication battle right now.

“Florida is making me feel like the top priority,” he said.

Zayden Gamble has an official visit set to Miami from May 28-30 while Florida gets its shot from June 11-13. Still, the ‘Canes aren’t even second with Notre Dame coming in as the hardest behind the Gators. On top of that, he’s visiting three schools in March (Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame) and three in April (Oregon, Georgia Tech, and Georgia.) But Miami Cristobal has made it clear that South Florida is a mandatory territory to fish for elite 2027 prospects. And Zayden Gamble is not cold on Miami.

Where does Mario Cristobal’s Miami really stand for Zayden Gamble?

Zayden Gamble is leaning on his three-year relationship with Mario Cristobal and Miami.

“Miami is definitely one of my top schools,” he told On3/Rivals. “Maybe 1. Maybe 2. Maybe 3. I don’t know the order yet, but they are at the highest state you can get. I’ve built relationships with them for over three years now.”

Good signs are there. Relationship, proximity, and early playing time. Also, his teammates OJ Frederique, Chance Robinson, Ryan Mack, and Jordan Lyle committed to Miami.

“Seeing that and having the offer, I was like, ‘dang, I can’t be against these guys,’” he said. “It’s everything I want and more.”

Mario Cristobal has also locked official visits for local prospects including Gamble’s teammate 5-star OL Mark Matthews and 5-star WR Nick Lennear from Carol City. Miami already has four commits in the 2027 class and all from the tri-county area. Now, it remains to be seen if he can win this Florida star.

Zayden Gamble plans to announce his decision on his birthday on July 16. And if Mario Cristobal wants to prove his South Florida pledge wasn’t just talk, this is a battle he can’t afford to lose.