Mario Cristobal Finds His Longterm QB As Miami Tries to Poach FSU Commit

Miami’s quarterback hunt for the 2027 class is already picking up steam, and one Florida State target has clearly caught the staff’s attention. During a visit to Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, the Hurricanes zeroed in on a three-star quarterback who stood out during a workout and did enough to walk away with a fresh offer.

“Miami with a new 2027 offer to Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney QB Davin Davidson,” Gaby Urrutia reported on X.

Davin Davidson, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Cardinal Mooney standout, received his tenth overall offer.

“After a great conversation and throwing session with @CoachDawson_UM, I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Miami!!.” Davidson wrote.

Miami’s move was both early and deliberate, following a familiar pattern under offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. In each of the past two recruiting cycles, the Hurricanes had QBs locked in long before the cycle truly began, with both Luke Nickel and Dereon Coleman committing before their junior seasons. Davidson now has the chance to follow in that same path.

It’s not surprising that schools like Florida State Seminoles, North Carolina State, Northwestern, and Marshall have already expressed interest in Davidson because of his size and arm talent.

And he’s got the production to back it up. During his junior season in 2025, he threw for 2,360 yards and 23 touchdowns on 64% completion rate, with only six interceptions. He led Cardinal Mooney to a state championship in his first season as a starter. Davidson showed he can perform under pressure and deliver when it matters the most.

According to 247Sports, he’s currently rated the No. 884 overall prospect nationally, No. 71 QB, and No. 91 in Florida for the 2027 class. With spring and summer visits coming up, it won’t be long before the drama heats up and more programs get involved.

The Hurricanes’ early interest and on-the-spot offer show just how serious they are, and Davidson is perfectly positioned to turn heads as one of the program’s top targets in the state.

While Miami is making early waves at the QB spot with Davin Davidson, the Hurricanes are also turning heads on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami in the mix to flip four-star safety

Mario Cristobal and Miami are keeping a close eye on one of the nation’s top safety, Mekhi Williams. The 6-foot-2.5, 155-pound safety from Florida’s Lennard High School committed to Florida State back in March. But as Pat Surtain, the school’s defensive backs coach, was not retained by FSU, other schools have been pursuing the four-star standout to see if they can flip him.

“Listen…listen… I love Miami,” Williams wrote in an X post.

Miami is one of seven programs trying to sway Williams before the recruiting cycle advances, along with Colorado, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Wisconsin, and UCF.

During his sophomore season, he recorded six interceptions, 35 tackles, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble in just 10 games. That kind of production helped him climb the rankings quickly. According to Rivals, Williams is the No. 120 player nationally, the No. 11 safety, and the No. 11 recruit in Florida, while 247Sports has him rated the No. 108 overall, No. 9 safety, and No. 9 in Florida.

With Cristobal and DC Corey Hetherman actively developing the secondary, acquiring a versatile, instinctual playmaker like Williams could make a significant difference, and the Hurricanes are showing they’re ready to push hard to make that happen.