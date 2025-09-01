Mario Cristobal Forced to Address Miami’s Long-Kept ‘Secret’ as He Spills Big Transfer Bombshell

In the race to the CFP, stars light the way. But some surprise performers can change everything. Yes, breakout talent, whether a freshman sensation or a player hitting their stride, can elevate a team overnight. And now, on Sunday night, Miami witnessed that spark firsthand, as a 17-year-old freshman under Mario Cristobal burst onto the scene, turning heads and making an immediate impact. Afterward, Cristobal had to talk about Miami’s long-hidden “secret.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Excellent freshman performances usually grab headlines. Think Ryan Williams, Jeremiah Smith, and Cam Coleman. But Miami’s Malachi Toney came in under the radar, a three-star recruit by most rankings. Quietly, he made waves in practice, a secret the Hurricanes held close until Sunday night. Because against Notre Dame, Toney finally broke out. Just into the second quarter, he darted past Karson Hobbs for a 28-yard TD, putting Miami on the board and instantly turning heads. And Mario Cristobal didn’t stay quiet.

Cristobal raved about Toney after the game. “He’s special. We’re trying to keep him a secret, but it didn’t take long…he’s always at it, always working, he’s just getting started,” said the Miami HC. And he wasn’t exaggerating. All night, Malachi Toney was a nightmare for Notre Dame’s defense. Quick, elusive, and always in the right spot, he led Miami with six catches for 82 yards and a TD, proving he was one of Carson Beck’s go-to targets. But that’s not all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Malachi Toney went from an unknown freshman to the player even the country’s top CB, Leonard Moore, had to shadow by the final whistle. And his rise didn’t go unnoticed. During the game, Bruce Feldman shared insights from a Miami insider: “He’s the best young wide receiver I’ve ever been around. His footwork and separation skills are elite. He’s a very unique kid. He doesn’t act like a freshman. And he won’t be phased.” So, Toney’s poise, speed, and instinct made it clear: he’s no ordinary freshman. He’s a game-changer. And Malachi Toney knows his role and how he wants to make an impact.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mario Cristobal finally got his man

The Hurricanes leveled up through the transfer portal. While Malachi Toney grabbed headlines, CJ Daniels stole the spotlight in the season opener. Yes, with Carson Beck under pressure just before halftime, he unleashed a rocket to the end zone. Daniels soared in the air, snatching the ball with one hand at the peak of his jump and landing in the end zone. Boom! His first TD as a Hurricane. And while his debut turned heads, Mario Cristobal dropped a revealing truth.

AD

The head coach didn’t hold back when talking about CJ Daniels. “I’ve been chasing CJ for two years.” Then he added, “CJ, from the day he got here…was an exceptional leader in that room. CJ Daniels is an absolute pro.” Clearly, Cristobal knew exactly what he was getting, and Daniels delivered from the first snap.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His first TD will be shown in highlight reels for years to come. Daniels caught the ball with a one-handed grab, twisting past two Notre Dame defenders with pure finesse. Following that, the first-year transfer from LSU ended the first half with three catches for 34 yards and a TD. And his journey? A six-year ride through CFB. Four seasons at Liberty, a stop at LSU, and now Miami. So the intriguing part? The chance to shine came from COVID’s extra eligibility and a 2022 redshirt. And now, he’s making every snap count.