Mario Cristobal Gets Concerning Update as Miami’s Heisman Candidate Suffers Injury in Practice Before Notre Dame Test

Miami has leaned heavily on its leading receiver throughout its unbeaten start, and he has been there for the Hurricanes every step of the way. But just days before one of their biggest games of the season, his availability has suddenly become a concern. An injury in practice has put his status for the Notre Dame matchup in doubt, leaving Miami waiting for answers at a difficult point in its schedule.

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The timing makes the update especially important. No. 1 Miami is set to face No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday, November 7, with both teams looking to strengthen their College Football Playoff hopes. Malachi Toney has been a major part of the Hurricanes’ 8-0 start, so head coach Mario Cristobal could now have to prepare for the possibility of playing without his leading receiver.

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“NEWS: Miami star Malachi Toney is dealing with an injured ankle and his status for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame is uncertain, sources tell me and @max_olson. Toney is expected to press and attempt to play, given the magnitude of the game,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on X.

Imago CLEMSON, SC – OCTOBER 03: Malachi Toney 1 of the Miami Hurricanes runs with the ball after a reception during the college football game against the Clemson Tigers on October 03, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 03 Miami at Clemson EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573261003106

Miami later confirmed that Toney had picked up the injury during Wednesday’s practice.

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“Malachi Toney sustained an injury during Wednesday’s practice and is currently undergoing further evaluation by the team’s medical staff. We will share additional updates as appropriate,” the university said.

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The Hurricanes did not initially provide details about the severity of the injury. However, ESPN later reported that Toney had suffered a high ankle sprain and would need surgery. The update also indicated that the procedure was intended to help him return for the College Football Playoff.

“Breaking: Malachi Toney has a high ankle sprain and will have surgery, which will allow him to return for the College Football Playoff, sources told @PeteThamel,” ESPN reported.

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A high ankle sprain can keep a player out for at least four weeks, making Toney’s absence from the Notre Dame game a major possibility. Miami will now have to focus on getting him healthy while preparing for a matchup that could shape the rest of its season.

Toney’s production explains why his injury is such a concern for the Hurricanes. Through eight games, he has caught 73 passes for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 14.1 yards per catch. He has also become quarterback Darian Mensah’s go-to target whenever Miami needs a play.

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His recent performances have been just as important. Against North Carolina, Toney finished with seven catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He has scored at least twice in each of his last three games, giving the Hurricanes a dependable option in the red zone.

The numbers also show how much of Miami’s passing offense goes through him. Toney is responsible for 35% of the team’s catches, 39% of its receiving yards and 46% of its receiving touchdowns. Finding a way to replace that production will be a challenge if he cannot take the field against Notre Dame.

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Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has also recognized what Toney brings to the offense.

“He’s as good as anyone you’ll see,” Freeman said earlier this week.

Toney has been making plays since his first season in Miami. He caught 109 passes as a freshman in 2025, leading the nation in receptions, and has continued that form this year. He has also played in all 24 of Miami’s games since joining the program.

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With Toney’s status uncertain, other players could have to take on a bigger role in the passing game. Cooper Barkate has recorded 28 catches for 372 yards and four touchdowns, while Daylyn Upshaw has added 22 receptions for 263 yards and two scores.

Tight end Elija Lofton could also see more opportunities. Miami can turn to its running game as well, with Mark Fletcher Jr. and Javian Mallory among the options who could help take some pressure off Mensah.

Still, Toney brings a different kind of presence to the offense. He has been one of the team’s most consistent playmakers, and his connection with Mensah has helped Miami keep its attack moving throughout the season.

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Cristobal has previously spoken about Toney’s work ethic and the extra time he puts into improving his game. The receiver is known for arriving early, sometimes around 5:30 a.m., to work on the Jugs machine. His coach has also praised the effort he puts into learning the blocking side of his position.

For now, Miami’s attention is on Toney’s recovery and getting the rest of the offense ready for Notre Dame. The latest update points toward surgery and a possible return during the College Football Playoff, but the Hurricanes will first have to work out how to approach Saturday without one of their biggest playmakers.