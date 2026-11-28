Miami’s banged-up secondary has been forced to patch holes all season, shuffling safeties to corner just to stay afloat. Now, right before the postseason push, Mario Cristobal is finally getting back one of the most talented defensive backs on his roster.

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According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, Ja’Boree Antoine is now expected to make his season debut against Boston College on Saturday. This is more than just another name becoming available for Mario Cristobal. Miami is approaching the most important stretch of its season, and getting a player back who was expected to be a key part of the defense before August’s setback could make a difference.

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Antoine entered the season with considerably higher expectations than his eventual role allowed. Antoine arrived in Coral Gables as a blue-chip four-star recruit and a top-200 national prospect in the 2025 class. The 6’1”, 180-pound sophomore was expected to take on a bigger assignment after appearing in 12 games last season.

His production in 2025 was modest. Antoine had seven combined tackles and one pass breakup. But Miami’s coaching staff saw enough in him to expect a meaningful second-year jump. Then, the fall camp injury put those plans on hold.

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Last week, Antoine was already back doing on-field work in cleats before Miami’s matchup with Virginia Tech. Now, his return appears close enough for the coaching staff to consider using him against Boston College.

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There is an obvious catch, though. Missing an entire season’s worth of practices and games is not something a player just switches off. Antoine will need time to get comfortable with the speed of live action and Miami’s defensive assignments again. Still, having him available gives Mario Cristobal another option at a position where the Hurricanes have had to make adjustments.

One player who could benefit is Bryce Fitzgerald. The talented safety has been used in different ways to help cover the secondary’s personnel needs. Antoine’s return could also help Miami sort out its secondary. Players may finally get back to their usual positions instead of covering for missing teammates.

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Dealing with a long layoff is nothing new for Antoine, who missed seven games with a collarbone injury during his junior year of high school before returning for the playoffs. Miami has also navigated this exact scenario recently, successfully easing corners Xavier Lucas and Damari Brown back into the rotation mid-season after early-year injuries.

Boston College looks like a decent game for Antoine to get going again. The Eagles are 5-6 and need a win to reach a bowl game. They beat Syracuse 27-15 last week, ending a three-game skid. Now comes a much bigger test.

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Miami is 10-1 and unbeaten in eight ACC games. The offense has been doing plenty of damage, averaging 42.6 points and 507 yards per game. That’s good for second and fifth nationally. The passing game has been especially sharp, putting up 322.9 yards a game.

Boston College, meanwhile, has allowed 27.2 points and 375 yards per game. Those numbers hardly suggest a defense equipped to comfortably handle Miami’s offensive firepower. And besides Antoine, Mario Cristobal is also getting an offensive lift with OL Max Buchanan reportedly moving from questionable to probable.

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Buchanan’s return could also help Miami settle things up front before the schedule gets tougher. His previous appearance came against Clemson when the Hurricanes put together one of their stronger performances.

Miami cannot afford to treat Saturday as anything more than the next job. A victory would move the Hurricanes to 11-1 and put them in an extremely favorable position heading into the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest on December 5.

Wake Forest has also become a much tougher opponent since losing 33-20 to Miami on September 18. The Demon Deacons have improved considerably and are allowing just 314 yards per game, the best mark in the ACC. That is a different challenge from the one the Hurricanes faced earlier in the season.

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Mario Cristobal would certainly prefer to have Antoine back in the rotation before that showdown rather than throw him into a championship game without meaningful preparation. Saturday gives the sophomore a chance to shake off the rust.