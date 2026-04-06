Mario Cristobal Gets Positive Update on Miami’s RB Target With 48 D-1 Offers

Mario Cristobal is all set to make another major recruiting move in their 2027 class. After bringing in 8 commits to the class, Cristobal is now eyeing East St. Louis’s four-star running back. What’s interesting is that despite having offers from 48 programs, he is high on the Hurricanes and keeps them on his priority list.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“But I think things are really trending well with Myson Johnson-Cook,” Miami recruiting insider EJ Holland said on Rivals. “I spoke to our national analyst, Steve Wiltfong, last night, and I think we’re both very close to making predictions in that recruitment in favor of the Hurricanes. Now, Johnson-Cook does have official visits on his mind.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Miami will certainly get one, but he didn’t rule out making a decision at any time. He basically said, You know, if a school feels right, then he’ll side with that school. I think Miami is starting to feel right for him,” he added.

Myson Johnson-Cook has visited the school twice in the last two months. He first went there for the “305 Day” event in March, and then he returned for the “Spring Splash” event. Both events left a lasting impression on him plus Miami’s championship run last season also impressed Johnson-Cook. He even praised Mario Cristobal’s team after the visits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s great to be back,” Johnson-Cook said. “I was here for ‘305 Day, but I wasn’t able to see them practice because it was before spring ball, so being able to watch them practice now was a big thing for me. They’re competitive and physical, which I like. It’s definitely an amazing place. It’s Miami, they’ve got a great football team that could be back in the national championship next year.”

Miami recently scored a massive recruiting win by landing four-star quarterback Israel Abrams from Illinois. Since Abrams and Johnson-Cook play in the same state, this commitment gives the Hurricanes huge momentum. Seeing a familiar face choose Miami naturally maks the program feel much more comfortable for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

As one of the most productive players in his class, Johnson-Cook’s junior year stats, 1,341 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on just 126 carries, showcase the kind of big-play ability that has dozens of programs vying for his commitment. That’s exactly why so many teams are eyeing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami is known as “Running Back U” because they have produced many great running backs over the years. They were ranked the No. 1 team many times when it comes to sending running backs to the NFL, which shows how strong their program has been. Many top players came from Miami, like Frank Gore, Edgerrin James, Clinton Portis, and Willis McGahee. All of them had successful NFL careers, which proves that Miami can develop top-level talent.

Even last year, Damien Martinez was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks. This pipeline can be an attractive factor for Johnson & Cook. He is also visiting them in May 29th, which can be a deciding factor for the team. But even with that momentum, Miami is not the only team that’s eyeing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Miami, a Big 10 rival is eyeing Myson Johnson-Cook

Ohio State presents a major threat, as head coach Ryan Day has already built the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2027 with nine commits and is now turning his attention to top talents like Johnson-Cook. Even though they don’t have a running back yet, they are going after top talents like Myson Johnson-Cook from East St. Louis, Illinois.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State makes a strong early impression on Myson Johnson-Cook and earns a place in his top 12 schools. This list includes big programs like Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Miami, Missouri, and Illinois. He even visits Ohio State twice on unofficial visits, which show a strong interest from both sides.

However, things quickly changed as Miami, Auburn, and Ole Miss are gaining more momentum in his recruitment. All three schools have already scheduled visits with him for May and June, which shows that the other teams are losing momentum. On top of that, he is already pretty high on Ole Miss.

“What fires me up about Ole Miss is Frank Wilson; he’s a great guy,” Johnson‑Cook said. “As I said, LSU was high on my list, No. 1 on my list, just based on Coach Wilson. With the coaching change, he went to Ole Miss. He’s a great guy; he came to see me in January. He’s always been real to me and my mom. He’ll always help me if I need help. If I call him for anything, he’ll be right here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with so many teams in the mix, it will be interesting to see which team finally lands him.