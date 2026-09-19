Mario Cristobal Gives Latest Update After Miami Star Left Week 3 Game With Injury

Miami pulled off a solid 33-20 win over Wake Forest to stay unbeaten, but the victory came with a high cost. Star wide receiver Malachi Toney limped off the field during the Week 3 matchup, leaving Hurricane fans holding their breath. While Miami’s offense kept rolling, losing their top playmaker quickly became the biggest talking point of the day.

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Head coach Mario Cristobal tried to ease everyone’s worries right after the game. Speaking on SportsCenter, as reported by AP writer Tim Reynolds, Cristobal gave a quick update on Toney’s condition. “He got a little bit banged up. We don’t think it’s too serious,” Cristobal said, offering a bit of relief to the locker room.

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Toney pulled down 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the second half. He was demanding a massive target share, moving the chains on almost every third down. Once he went to the locker room, Miami’s explosive offense completely slowed down, proving just how much this team relies on his production to keep drives alive.

Missing games is uncharted territory for Toney, who has been a reliable workhorse since stepping onto campus. When a player who rarely misses a snap suddenly sustains an injury during the contest, coach comments carry serious weight. Miami relies on his speed to open up the entire field, meaning even a minor tweak forces the coaching staff to rethink their playbook.

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Training staff isn’t overly panicked because Toney doesn’t have a history of recurring muscle injuries or soft-tissue problems. Last year’s quick trip to the medical tent was just a hard hit, not a chronic issue. This looks like an isolated, bad-luck moment rather than a sign of a fragile player.

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NFL scouts already view the sophomore as a special talent with a massive future ahead of him. That extra spotlight means Cristobal and the medical team have to handle Toney with extreme caution. Nobody wants to rush a star player back onto the turf if there is any risk of making a minor injury much worse.

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If Malachi Toney rests against Central Michigan, young targets like true freshmen Joshua Moore and Daylyn Upshaw will need to step up on the outside. In ACC play, soft-tissue tweaks usually keep wideouts out for two to three weeks, so Mario Cristobal giving him a week off makes total sense. Having solid backup depth means Miami can protect their star sophomore without rushing him back early.

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While Malachi Toney excelled on the field with 12 receptions, quarterback Darian Mensah stayed in the game to deliver a historic passing performance. Mensah was on fire, setting an ACC record with 24 straight completions to open the game, showing his accuracy was unmatched.

Head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed post-game that while the team still has plenty of details to clean up, Toney, whose heavy target volume was crucial to driving the explosive Miami Hurricanes offense, will need a proper medical check back at the facility.

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“Obviously, we suffered a couple of injuries,” Cristobal said. “I mean, they’re gonna be a way we’ll find out exactly where they’re at once they get back.”

For now, Toney’s status remains day-to-day while the training staff evaluates him. Miami returns to action on September 26 against Central Michigan, giving the receiver some extra time to rest. Fans will be watching the mid-week practice reports closely to see if Cristobal gives him the green light to play.