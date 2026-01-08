Mario Cristobal Gives Transfer Portal Hot Take as Rivals FSU Suffer Disaster

The 2025 season isn’t over, but some players have already made commitments through the transfer portal, even leaving teams in the middle of a playoff run. While many factors can influence a player’s decision, Miami’s Mario Cristobal was blunt about the portal, noting that he doesn’t blame the players for it.

With less than 24 hours left for the Fiesta Bowl, the Hurricanes’ Head Coach, Mario Cristobal, spoke to the press and shared his honest thoughts about the transfer portal. He also shared who he believes should truly be blamed for students leaving in the middle of the playoffs.

“I think it happens all the time, and if we don’t think it is happening, then we’re kidding ourselves,” said Cristobal. “But quite honestly, I don’t blame the players.”

“I blame the adults. We created the system, right? We’re supposed to be setting the example, right? And we’re supposed to be setting the standard as it relates to everything. So when you create a system that has as many holes as it does, well then, you know, shame on you if you’re surprised by some of the results that come with it,” he added.

Cristobal’s words indicate that head coaches and staff collectively create game plans and build a team while giving players the chance to show their potential. If the system doesn’t provide a fair opportunity for a player or players, entering the transfer portal for a fresh start seems like a natural step.

When a program experiences a portal exodus, the coach shouldn’t be shocked, as per Cristobal. Because it’s the coaches’ responsibility to build a system that retains key players, especially in the NIL era, where athletes can go anywhere. But the Miami head coach’s words come across as a sharp critique, particularly given that rival FSU continues to face losses through the transfer portal.

This becomes even more concerning for the Seminoles, as a few of their transfers are reportedly considering Miami as their next destination. Yes, FSU DB Edwin Joseph and safety Earl Little Jr. have entered the transfer portal for the 2026 season and have been linked to the Hurricanes.

Joseph, who spent three seasons with the Noles, could potentially replace Miami’s departing nickel, Keionte Scott. On the flip side, Little Jr. was FSU’s leading tackler this past season, recording 76 tackles. After initially declaring for the NFL Draft, he has now changed his mind and entered the portal.

While landing these two key players could boost the Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal pointed to the program’s gaps that are driving such transfer losses.

But Miami isn’t immune to these losses. While the Hurricanes prepare for the CFP semifinal against Ole Miss, the program has already lost players such as WRs Ny Carr and Chance Robinson, TE Brock Schott, DLs Daylen Russell and Donta Simpson, and more.

The major concern for the Hurricanes’ rival, FSU, continues to be the transfer portal. The program has already lost nearly 33 players.

Sophomore WR Lawayne McCoy(396 yards and 3 touchdowns), FSU’s third-leading receiver this past season, is the latest Seminole starter to enter the portal, while others include QB Brock Glenn, RB Gavin Sawchuk, punter Mac Chiumento, and DL KJ Sampson, among others.

The Hurricanes’ rise could attract more players from their rival. But for now, the head coach is fully focused on the bowl game and is calling for more respect.

Mario Cristobal’s latest take ahead of the Fiesta Bowl

After a statement win over the defending national champion OSU in the Cotton Bowl, Miami is heading to the Fiesta Bowl. Here, Mario Cristobal is using every moment to make his point that the ACC deserves more respect.

“I don’t think people realize how good the teams in the ACC are,” said Cristobal. “And I hope now that they’re realizing that more and more as we advance, because those teams that we play in our conference, they do great in the CFP.”

While Miami had shocked the CFB world, knocking off OSU 24-14, the Buckeyes struggled to perform right out of the gate. OSU’s HC Ryan Day also agreed that being two TDs down in the first half made it difficult for his team to recover.

Cristobal is making sure everyone knows the ACC belongs at CFB’s top table.

Can Mario Cristobal and co. continue their momentum and win the Fiesta Bowl?