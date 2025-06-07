Mario Cristobal Loses Another Key Staffer Over Family Reasons; Elijah Lofton & Other Miami Players React

Mario Cristobal’s Miami program has seen several key staff members depart in recent months—talented recruiters who played a major role in bringing top talent to Coral Gables. Now, some of these same individuals are finding new homes at rival programs, giving those teams an extra edge in the fierce battle for elite prospects. The Aggies are looking ahead to 2027 with key commitments in place. But what sets Texas A&M apart isn’t just on-field success or upgraded facilities; it’s a strategic investment in recruiting personnel that could reshape the balance of power in the SEC.

The Aggies will be hiring David “Pop” Cooney, a former Miami staffer with recruiting acumen and strong ties throughout the South. Cooney had spent the past eight years at Miami, including three as recruiting director and the past two as assistant wide receivers coach. Though Cooney is relocating to Texas A&M—and providing the Aggies with a huge boost on the recruiting front—he isn’t the only Miami staffer to have recently decided to move on to concentrate on what’s most important. Just a short time earlier, Aaron Feld, Miami’s energetic and highly regarded strength and conditioning coach, also left the Hurricanes to spend more time with his family.

When strength and conditioning coach Aaron Feld broke the news of his leaving the University of Miami on Instagram, it was more than just a farewell post—it was an emotional message for all the athletes who trained under him.“End of an era. The best is ahead.” That was the caption. Feld, who is immediately identifiable with his trademark handlebar mustache and energetic sideline presence, didn’t merely turn heads with his training; he became a force in the Hurricanes’ culture. After coming with head coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, where he’d already begun to transform the Ducks into a bigger, faster, and more disciplined outfit, in 2022, he took over the reins at Miami.

At Miami, Feld was charged with assembling the type of championship DNA that players and fans had been yearning for. He dove deep into the work, challenging athletes to new levels while creating an atmosphere of unity and responsibility that went far beyond the playing field. But behind the scenes, Feld was confronting a different kind of challenge—one that a new lifting regimen or an inspirational address couldn’t address. In his letter of resignation, Feld was refreshingly blunt. He thanked the University of Miami and the whole football program for an extraordinary ride, but he made it clear that his decision was about something more than football.

“Thank you to the University of Miami and the Hurricane football program for a great run!” Feld wrote. “I have nothing but love and respect for this football team. This was a tough decision to have to make, but ultimately the choice was clear. At the end of the day, my wife and kids deserve more from me than my circumstances allowed, so the only course of action was to change my circumstances. Failing as a husband and a father will never be an option.” Feld’s post was with thanks and with hope.

As Aaron Feld says goodbye to Miami, the ‘Who’s next’ question is inevitable. But it seems fans will take a while to recover from this departure.

Fans share what Aaron Feld meant to the U

When supporters and players swamped Aaron Feld’s farewell message with warm wishes such as, “Thank you coach Feld.” Another read, “A true leader of men and women,” they weren’t being courteous—they were talking from real experience. Feld’s influence at the University of Miami extended far beyond the weight room.

Another fan wrote, “All the best, Coach, and thanks for all your hard work and dedication to The U… GO CANES,” echoing the profound gratitude that Miami students and athletes have for Feld’s tireless devotion. He was not merely present to punch in and out; he gave himself over to each workout, each meeting, and each moment with the team. His tireless work ethic and devotion enabled the Hurricanes’ mentality to be changed, and it’s one thing that the town will never forget. Another fan added, The slogan. “Fill the sleeves, Coach. Forever.” is a tip-of-the-hat nod to Feld’s iconic catchphrase and challenge that became a rallying cry to both players and fans. “Fill the sleeves” wasn’t about putting on bulk; it was about putting on confidence, brotherhood, and a never-quit attitude.

Another wrote, “Sorry coach, we are going to miss you.” Athletes like tight end Elija Lofton responded to Feld’s post with a “❤️” emoji. That heart emoji isn’t a throwaway thumbs-up; it’s a genuine expression of respect and affection.