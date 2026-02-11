Mario Cristobal Makes Shock Confession About 1st Miami Practice With Darian Mensah

Even though the CFP final loss was heartbreaking, head coach Mario Cristobal has not taken his foot off the gas pedal. Cristobal focused on the January transfer portal, as replacing Carson Beck was considered a priority. Having had his eyes on him for some time, Miami went all-in for Darian Mensah, in what was regarded as a controversial late move. Despite the controversy, Cristobal knows he made a good move, even revealing details about the first practice session with the quarterback, which may appear a bit surprising.

With Darian Mensah on board, along with talented freshman Dereon Coleman, Mario Cristobal now has two quarterbacks who have drawn comparisons to Cam Ward at his disposal. Adding Malachi Toney to that equation, Miami has a dangerous-looking offense with depth. However, without Carson Beck, there are some doubts regarding what the Mensah-Toney partnership would look like.

Addressing that, Mario Cristobal gave his takeaway on the partnership and how Malachi Toney, who surprisingly returned from his injury within a month, has been practicing hard on the Mac & Murray CFB Show.

“I’m out here working on Saturday, and guess who’s [Toney] out there leading the charge, throwing and catching and running all over the place,” Cristobal said. “That’s amazing. I told you. Yeah, so I think Darian Mensah enjoyed throwing to him for the first time. I’m sure he does. I’m sure he does. And he’s got a couple of good teammates out there that’re going to be fun, too.”

This confession is surprising because Darian Mensah’s arrival at Miami was marred by a legal situation, where Duke accused him of contract breach. Nevertheless, Cristobal’s praise for the duo’s immediate chemistry is sure to build anticipation among the fanbase for the upcoming season. Both players have shown that they can carry the quality to lead a program of Miami’s caliber. Malachi Toney, specifically, impressed many with his debut college football season.

A 5’11”, 188 lb wide receiver, Toney became a reliable target in his debut season, hauling in 109 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns, proving he could be the go-to playmaker Miami needs to replace its lost production. That earned him praise, with On3’s Chris Low listing him as the best freshman last season.

While he did end up losing the national championship to the Hoosiers, it was clear to see that Mario Cristobal made the right move by bringing him to Coral Gables. And with Darian Mensah on the team, and Cristobal confirming that the chemistry is there, it isn’t far-fetched to say that Miami may even win the national championship next season if everything works out.

What Mario Cristobal thinks about the new signing, Darian Mensah

Darian Mensah’s transfer came as a shock to many because there were no indications that he would leave Duke. But it isn’t a transfer portal window without controversies, and Mensah made sure he would make the headlines on the final day. After signing an NIL extension with Duke, the quarterback decided to enter the transfer portal.

Duke did not take this lightly, even threatening Mensah with legal action proceedings. But that matter got resolved after both sides reached an agreement. That essentially was the green light for Cristobal to move for the quarterback. After signing him, Cristobal praised Mensah in an interview with WQAM.

“After meeting him, unbelievable personality. Made of the right stuff. Alpha,” Cristobal said. “He’s the right guy. Not only for us to go and continue to get better; he’s also the right guy to help develop that young quarterback room, because that young quarterback room is really impressive.”

Mensah, in his sophomore year, had a 66.8 percent completion rate for 3,973 yards, while scoring 34 touchdowns in his only season at Duke. If Mensah keeps his numbers up, then he could help Cristobal finish the unfinished business.