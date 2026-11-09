Mario Cristobal Makes Urgent Push as Nation’s No. 2 Recruit Decommits From SEC Program

Mario Cristobal barely had time to digest Miami’s humiliating 31-24 loss to Notre Dame before a massive recruiting opportunity landed in his lap. Just hours after the Hurricanes suffered their first defeat of the season, five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews ditched Texas A&M following the Aggies’ embarrassing 17-9 loss to South Carolina. With A&M spiraling to 4-5, the elite recruit, who lives just 30 minutes from Miami’s campus, is suddenly back on the market.

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And Cristobal, who has spent six months chasing him, now has a golden opportunity to steal him away.

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Matthews, from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, had been committed since May 15, when he picked the Aggies over Miami, Georgia, and LSU. Texas A&M entered Sunday with the nation’s No. 1 class, and Rivals now has Miami on top. The Aggies are 1-5 in the SEC as they host No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday and need two wins in their last three games to make a bowl.

Matthews has yet to explain his decision, but Caneville reported the move on X as a potential flip, noting that Miami and Cristobal are keeping an eye on the five-star offensive lineman. They became the first team to gain 457 yards, commit zero turnovers, and score zero touchdowns in a game. Miami’s staff, led by Cristobal, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, and GM Dennis Smith, kept working to recruit him all summer.

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Matthews was in College Station nearly every weekend over the summer and took an official visit on June 5 and an unofficial one on October 3. When he picked the Aggies, he was seen tossing a Georgia hat off his table, according to an X post by Grant Reacts. Miami was the runner-up, with Cristobal’s recruitment to lose, and Texas A&M took it.

On the field, he’s the real deal. Matthews started at left tackle for Florida’s 5A champions in 2024 and anchored another title-winning line in 2025. This fall, his line is averaging 9.5 yards per carry.

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He’s No. 3 overall at 247Sports (98 rating), No. 2 at Rivals, No. 6 at ESPN, and No. 1 at tackle in most rankings. He played in the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl, with 247Sports comparing him to Tristan Wirfs.

“I’m 1,000% locked in,” Matthews said back in September, according to an X post by Marcus Benjamin. “Those are my family. My home away from home. Coach Cushing, Coach Elko, Coach Mackie. I love Coach Wiggins. We had a good talk last night.”

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Zach Blostein of 247Sports logged a Crystal Ball pick for Miami at 100%, and Rivals’ RPM has the Hurricanes at 82% to A&M’s 16%. ESPN says Miami has stayed in close contact and is well-positioned.

Matthews is the lone uncommitted five-star in the cycle. He hasn’t signed anywhere, though, and Georgia, LSU, and others are still in the mix. The early signing period opens December 2, so Cristobal doesn’t have long.

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The Aggies’ problem

Matthews was the biggest piece, but not the only one. A&M still has five-star tackle Kennedy Brown and four-star tackles Kaeden Scott and DeMarrion Johnson.

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Linebacker Kaden Henderson visited Notre Dame for the Miami game, a sign that others are looking around. The staff must keep the class together while the season falls apart.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote that Matthews “projects as a multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender with early-round of the NFL Draft upside.”

Elko has Tennessee on Saturday, while Cristobal has Duke on Saturday, with Matthews’ decision expected sometime in the next four weeks.