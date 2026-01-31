Mario Cristobal May Lose Miami Assistant Coaches to NFL – Report

Miami’s successful CFP run this past season was on the back of superstar talents who are ready to make their name in the pros. Some on the defensive side are being projected as first-round picks. However, it’s not just the players who are getting attention from the NFL.

As per reports, a few of Mario Cristobal’s assistants at Miami are being interviewed for NFL jobs. It is unknown which staff members are being pursued at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a week ago, Mario Cristobal was also linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers after Miami finished as the national runner-up. Renowned NFL analyst Brian Baldinger revealed on January 23 that the Canes’ head coach is among the names the Steelers are interested in to replace Mike Tomlin.

“I hear the Steelers are very interested in Mario Cristobal, coach of the University of Miami,” Baldinger said on The Best Football Show. “I think Mario Cristobal, actually, would really translate to the NFL. … There’s talent everywhere on that team. But the way that Mario coached that team reminded me of what old-school coaches used to do.”

That link didn’t go anywhere, as the Steelers ended up hiring former Green Bay and Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy.