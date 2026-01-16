Mario Cristobal Opens Up on Ties With Fernando Mendoza’s Father in Heartwarming Admission

While Miami and Indiana are gearing up for the fight of their lives, a weird crossover is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium. Cristobal will find a friend from home cheering for his son and the coach’s rival: Fernando Mendoza. Despite the oddity of it all, the Miami head coach still holds him in high regard.

Cristobal and Mendoza Sr. played together at Christopher Columbus High School as offensive linemen. Pat McAfee reminded the Miami coach of those good old days with a photo of that O-line on his show. Cristobal couldn’t help but give a shout-out to his former teammate.

“That’s a great, great team right there,” he told McAfee. “Great offensive line. Fernando Mendoza Sr. was a great player.”

After high school, both men went their separate ways. Cristobal took to football with the Hurricanes, while Mendoza Sr. switched to rowing at Brown University. Decades later, both will be meeting in hopes of upsetting each other in order to win the National title.

