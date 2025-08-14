Mario Cristobal Ramps Up Miami Camp Intensity as Notre Dame’s Issues Begins Tilting Week 1 Odds

Playing football is one thing, but playing it under night lights, where the crowd is louder, the beer is colder, and every hit feels a little more powerful, is quite another. Aaron Murray, the quarterback for Georgia from 2010 to 2013, said, “Just the energy, the excitement, the more drunk they were, probably, the livelier they were going to be in the stadium.” Lane Kiffin agrees, referring to nighttime ambiance as a “proven” home-field advantage.

Although it’s been a while—eight years, to be exact, since Notre Dame and Miami last faced off—the animosity and boasting rights haven’t exactly faded. Miami’s 41–8 plunge in 2017 is the kind of scoreline that sticks in your head, especially if you’re wearing blue and gold, but Notre Dame still holds the all-time advantage (17-8-1). Another interesting thing about that 2017 game? It was played under the lights, and the Hurricanes just played the Irish off the field.

With playoff hopes at stake, both teams are now circling one another once more. If history has taught us anything, the August 31 matchup is likely to be loud, tense, and unforgettable. In a recent post on X, Christy Chirinos wrote, “Canes HC Mario Cristobal: ‘Being under the lights is critically important…’,” and the Miami head coach clearly meant it.

Mario Cristobal has been putting his Miami Hurricanes through drills to ensure that Week 1 is not a shock to the system but rather feels like muscle memory. The media was not allowed to view it, though a 90-second internal video was shared. Cristobal explained what he saw. “The offense is doing a really good job running the ball.” Although the offense had “a little bit of success in the red zone,” he went on to say that overall, the defense had a better day than the offense.

The fact that Notre Dame’s starting left tackle, Charles Jagusah, is out after suffering a fractured forearm in a weekend UTV accident in Wyoming may have dealt them yet another tough hand. Jagusah, a standout from Illinois’ Alleman High and a member of the class of 2022, was a top recruit, ranking first in Illinois and seventh nationally in offensive tackle rankings. A team that is already hoping to go far this season will suffer greatly from his absence. Additionally, Kedren Young and Kevin Bauman will be out for the entire 2025 season due to injuries.

Miami, on the other hand, is attempting to take advantage of everything it can. “Hurricanes will scrimmage again on Sunday,” Adam Lichtenstein stated on X as the team gets ready for another night of practice sessions under the lights. The purpose of these night practices is to give Miami a slight edge when the Irish visit town and to make Week 1 feel much more bearable. It might be a long journey for the Irish early in the season as Notre Dame travels, faces hostile crowds, and struggles with injuries. That home-field energy under the lights could be the difference, as the Hurricanes are getting better.

Carson Beck brings stability to Miami while Notre Dame faces QB uncertainty

In Coral Gables, Carson Beck is subtly grabbing attention. Early concerns about the Georgia transfer’s arm and his decision to leave the Bulldogs are quickly fading after he filled in following a difficult UCL injury in the SEC championship game. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Miami’s offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson is overjoyed by what he has witnessed, saying, “Shannon [Dawson] loves him.” He believes he has Carson as another No. 1 pick. Beck has adapted to the offense quickly, effectively distributing the ball to wide receivers and running backs, which is exactly what the Hurricanes need.

Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports has reported equally good outcomes. He remarked, “Carson Beck, I’m told, just looks phenomenal out there.” Beck is in a great position to excel because he has one of the top offensive lines in the nation in front of him and a strong running back stable behind him. If Beck’s arm holds up, he could help Miami win the ACC championship and make a significant impact in the playoff conversation, so the comparisons to former Heisman finalist Cam Ward aren’t just exaggeration.

On the flip side, Notre Dame is still resolving its quarterbacking issue across the field. In camp, head coach Marcus Freeman hasn’t decided on a starter yet because CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey have been switching positions. Minchey “has the slight edge,” according to Pete Nakos, but nothing is certain going into Week 1. While the Miami Hurricanes arrive in the game with a confident quarterback and a system that is already working, the Fighting Irish’s lack of clarity and stability, which Beck brings to Miami, can make a huge difference.