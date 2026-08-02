Mario Cristobal Says Malachi Toney Is “Nowhere Near His Full Potential”

It’s almost rare to see a reclassified high school player dominate college football in his freshman season. But that’s what Malachi Toney did as he helped Miami reach the national championship final. When he arrived on campus last year after moving down from his original commitment year in 2026, many praised his work ethic. It was as if Toney already had the required maturity to navigate everything. The rest of the accolades followed naturally. According to head coach Mario Cristobal, that was him just barely scratching the surface.

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“I think he’s more driven and hungrier than he’s ever been. I think his energy levels just never cease, man. He’s here. It’s every day,” Cristobal said on the Gramlich & Mac Lain podcast on August 1. “There is no like scaling back. There is no throttle down. I think he’s actually 14 pounds heavier than he was before in muscle. The levels of his accelerations and decelerations have reached new personal bests.”

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Few expected Toney to start producing immediately last season. However, the wide receiver was fully prepared for college life when the 2025 campaign started. He bulked up in the weight room, reaching around 193 lbs, and that gave him the durability to handle physical defenders. By the time fall camp rolled in, Toney was Miami’s unquestionable starter. Heading into the 2026 season, the ceiling is even higher.

“He is nowhere near his full potential yet,” Cristobal said. “I only say that because of his level of work. I don’t think you can put a seal on what that guy can become, what he’s committed to doing. And he’s the same human being. He’s even probably more humble now because he’s so visible in the community.

You know, it’s like a mob scene, man. Whenever he shows up at the parks for community service, it’s great.”

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Last year, Malachi Toney accumulated 1,622 all-purpose yards for 11 touchdowns and became pivotal in Miami’s playoff run. He caught the game-winning touchdown against Texas A&M. To add to that, his incredible 36-yard touchdown against Ole Miss was the decisive play. In the national title game, he caught 10 passes for 122 yards, even though Miami lost to Indiana. This year, he undoubtedly can elevate those performances with another 1,500+ yard season.

After Carson Beck departed for the NFL, the head coach brought in Duke QB Darian Mensah. In spring practices, there were glimpses of a chemistry building between the new QB and Miami’s star wide receiver. Toney will also have Duke transfer Cooper Barkate in the wide receiver room to share the load. It’d be difficult for teams to double-team him out of games.

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Beyond that, Malachi Toney has become a local celebrity in the Miami area and has already hosted several youth camps. That also helps Miami to recruit from a talent-rich South Florida region. In all, Toney isn’t just exceeding expectations on the field but off the field, too.





