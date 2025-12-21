Mario Cristobal Sends Warning to Ryan Day as Miami Aims to Repeat Ohio State Run

Miami’s 10-3 victory over Texas A&M placed the Hurricanes squarely back in the national conversation. It set up a quarterfinal collision with Ryan Day’s Ohio State, the reigning national champion. Before that, head coach Mario Cristobal delivered a reflective message that the Buckeyes should see as a challenge.

“Forty-plus days ago, we were lower than low and found a way to just bring a different level of energy every single day and lift each other and the program up,” Mario Cristobal said, per WRAL News. “And here we are with a chance to keep playing, and that’s all that matters now, 1-0.”

That mindset was a warning shot toward the next opponent, because Miami is not approaching Ohio State as a guest.

Miami arrived here after winning five straight games, rebounding from a stretch where they dropped two of three and appeared stuck between promise and inconsistency. Since then, Mario Cristobal has stabilized the program, recruited at a national level, and now delivered the Canes to the Cotton Bowl with a defense capable of carrying a playoff run. The result against Texas A&M was authoritative. And that distinction matters heading into a matchup with the No. 2 seed.

Miami’s defensive performance against the Aggies was the clearest signal. Texas A&M entered averaging 36.3 points per game and left scoreless in the end zone for the first time all season. QB Marcel Reed was sacked seven times, forced into early mistakes, and never allowed to settle. He finished 25-of-39 for 257 yards, numbers that hid how little control he had over the game.

At the center of it was Rueben Bain Jr., the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He posted four tackles for loss, three sacks, and blocked a second-quarter field goal that helped preserve the first-half shutout. Miami also limited Texas A&M to 89 rushing yards on 35 carries, with the longest run an 11-yard scramble.

Offensively, Miami did just enough. Carson Beck, in his first season after transferring from Georgia, threw for only 103 yards on 14-of-20 passing. The engine was Mark Fletcher Jr., who rushed for a career-high 172 yards, including a decisive 56-yard run in the fourth quarter. That run set up Malachi Toney’s 11-yard touchdown reception with under two minutes left, the play that finally broke a 3-3 score defined by field position and defense. Freshman Bryce Fitzgerald sealed it with a late end-zone interception.

And yet, there is no pretending the flaws disappeared. Miami ran only 49 plays, converted four red-zone trips into just three points. Penalties, including late hits, remain an issue. Against Ohio State, the Hurricanes will not survive repeated empty possessions or questionable in-game decisions. This is where Mario Cristobal’s reputation will be tested as much as his roster.

Ohio State brings its own standard. The Buckeyes are 12-1, Big Ten champions, and winners of the 2024 national title. Their lone loss was a 13-10 defeat to Indiana. Outside of that, they won 11 games by at least 18 points. QB Julian Sayin, a Heisman finalist, threw for 3,323 yards while completing an FBS-best 78.4 percent of his passes. He is complemented by Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, who combined for 1,924 yards and 20 touchdowns. Defensively, Matt Patricia’s unit allows just 8.2 points per game. But Miami is still aiming to repeat the Buckeyes’ championship blueprint.

Mario Cristobal’s goal is win the national championship

Mario Cristobal is already counting 1-0 for the CFP games. And that prestigious trophy is the ultimate goal. The parallel with 2024 Ohio State is that Miami finished the regular season 10-2, the same record the Buckeyes carried into the first expanded 12-team playoff. That team entered as the No. 8 seed, written off after missing the Big Ten title game, then won four straight playoff games to claim the championship. Miami now has the same opening, the same record, and the same opportunity.

Mario Cristobal understands what this moment represents. He grew up in Miami, played for the Hurricanes during their championship years, and now stands one game away from pushing the program closer to its first national title since 2001. Two more wins would put Miami in the championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19. But none of that exists if Ohio State ends the run first.

DraftKings opened Ohio State as a 9.5-point favorite. The odds reflect history, depth, and recent dominance. Miami’s presence reflects belief, momentum, and defense. The Cotton Bowl will decide which one matters more.