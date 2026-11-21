The College Football Playoff committee is facing fresh scrutiny, and the numbers aren’t doing it any favors. While the SEC continues to enjoy favorable treatment in the rankings, the ACC is still fighting for respect. Now, a revealing comparison between the CFP rankings and the AP Poll has raised an uncomfortable question: Is the committee rewarding the best teams or giving certain conferences preferential treatment?

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The discussion has also caught the attention of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, who has been vocal about the respect he believes the ACC deserves. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he pushed back against the idea that the conference falls behind the SEC and other major leagues.

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“The ACC deserves a ton of credit. And I’ll just go back to last year because, like you just mentioned, they said, ‘Well, you guys lost twice to league teams, but got all the way, you know, to the end, to the last game.’ Well, maybe we didn’t get it wrong. Maybe you guys got it wrong with your polls and who you’re rating, right?” Mario Cristobal said on The Pat McAfee Show on November 21.

He then questioned how much attention voters give to the teams themselves before deciding where they belong.

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“Who actually does that? Who’s watching the film? We have great teams, strong lines of scrimmage, strong quarterback play, and explosive athletes everywhere. We see it week in and week out. So, we know the caliber of football that’s being played. So, we’re happy that it’s getting more and more credit,” he added.

Cristobal’s comments come after CBS Sports compared the CFP rankings with the AP Top 25 and found a noticeable gap in how teams from the major conferences have been placed. According to the report, SEC teams have collectively been ranked 42 spots higher in the CFP rankings than in the AP Poll since the committee released its first rankings this season.

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That is the biggest difference recorded for the conference in CFP history, passing its previous mark of 34 spots in 2018.

The numbers look different for the other conferences. Big 12 teams have a combined six-spot advantage, while ACC teams have yet to be ranked higher than their AP Poll positions during the first three weeks. The Big Ten has also seen its teams placed lower overall, with a 16-spot drop compared with an 11-spot gain.

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One factor in the discussion is strength of schedule. The SEC has pushed for that measure to receive greater attention, and the conference now plays a nine-game regular-season schedule, matching the Big Ten and Big 12. The ACC, meanwhile, has a mix of teams playing eight or nine conference games.

There have also been some results that have kept the rankings debate going. Arkansas handed No. 17 South Carolina a 34-6 defeat, ending its 770-day wait for a home conference win. However, South Carolina remained in the CFP rankings after being placed at No. 17 in the second release.

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Four two-loss teams also remained in the top 12, with Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee representing the SEC, alongside BYU.

For Cristobal, the discussion is not new. Miami’s run to the national championship game last season gave him an opportunity to defend the ACC’s place among the top conferences. The Hurricanes’ progress also came despite questions about the league’s overall strength.

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Miami’s 31-24 loss to Notre Dame earlier this month brought another round of scrutiny. Cristobal was particularly frustrated after tight end Elija Lofton’s apparent fourth-quarter touchdown was ruled incomplete following a review.

He criticized the officiating after the game but later said he needed to handle his frustration more professionally.

The Hurricanes bounced back with a win over Duke, keeping themselves at the top of the ACC standings. With the final CFP rankings still to come, the difference between the committee’s placements and the AP Poll has added another talking point to the playoff conversation. Cristobal, meanwhile, has made his position clear: he believes the ACC’s teams deserve to be judged by what they show on the field.