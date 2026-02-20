Miami’s 26-7 win over Florida put them in second position in the ACC conference. Mario Cristobal will be pleased with his team’s performance.

Miami’s 26-7 win over Florida put them in second position in the ACC conference. Mario Cristobal will be pleased with his team’s performance.

Over a year ago, on January 13, 2025, Mario Cristobal got a commitment from 4-star 2027 WR Ah’Mari Stevens. Since then, he pledged his allegiance to the Hurricanes. But retaining this star recruit has now become a tough game for Cristobal, as four SEC programs are pushing hard. On top of that, the WR has his eyes on those offers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My commitment is strong. I would say I’m locked in with Miami, but I’m still looking at the same time,” said Stevens to Rivals during his Thursday appearance. “I committed early, but I still want to enjoy the process. There are places I still want to see.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the 4-star WR’s loyalty to Mario Cristobal is clear, his decision to keep his recruitment open could cost the Hurricanes. Cristobal’s Miami landed Stevens, beating programs like PSU, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss, but now, keeping this talent here, the battle becomes more intense.

LSU, Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee are all in this recruitment race, putting pressure on them to flip Stevens’ commitment. But among them, LSU is pushing hard, as the Tigers are consistently staying in touch with the 4-star 2027 WR, and Stevens has interest, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“LSU is probably the one closest to Miami. They’re coming very hard,” said the No. 23 WR via Rivals. ” Coach George McDonald came down in January, and we talk almost every day. LSU has always produced receivers. It is a school I am really interested in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This mutual interest only signals a concern for Mario Cristobal, as LSU’s track record of developing receivers is a major selling point. Since 2004, the Tigers have produced 7 WRs who have been taken in the first round of the NFL draft. That group has playmakers like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and more. Mario Cristobal’s Miami had that kind of dominance in the past with WRs like Reggie Wayne, Andre Johnson, and more. But since Phillip Dorsett in 2015, the Hurricanes have not had a WR drafted in the first round.

Stevens’ interest in LSU is understandable, given their track record; he even plans an official visit on April 18. But the tension for Cristobal doesn’t end there, as Texas’s push to get this WR talent is growing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have some of the best receivers every year,” said Stevens. “I’m an Xavier Worthy or Isaiah Bond type receiver. I can play like them in that offense. Texas is on me almost every day. They came to see me, and they’re trying hard to change my mind.”

In fact, Ah’Mari Stevens has scheduled an official visit for the Longhorns on June 19. In this case, Texas has the blueprint to develop and send WRs to the NFL, while the 4-star WR has talent. At Chaminade-Madonna, he racked up 23 receptions for 312 yards, appearing in 9 games as a junior. Now, will Steve Sarkisian’s Texas be able to land this talent? Whether Sarkisian’s pitch is enough to sway him remains to be seen, especially with Georgia and Tennessee also in pursuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Georgia, it’s about who they are. They win and get guys to the NFL,” mentioned the Chaminade-Madonna product. “Tennessee throws the ball, and I like how their staff is getting to know me and my family.”

The WR development can tempt Stevens. Miami isn’t far behind, as they have WRs like Malachi Toney, while CJ Daniels and Keelan Marion have declared for the NFL draft. Although the 4-star WR set an official visit for the Bulldogs on June 5 and planned for others, his commitment to Miami didn’t waver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all the push, Mario Cristobal’s Miami has one key advantage and keeps this 4-star WR.

Mario Cristobal has one thing keeping Stevens committed

Ah’Mari Stevens is the No. 192 player in the nation, per Rivals, and he has talent, so programs’ interest in him naturally follows. However, his commitment to Cristobal remains strong because the 2027 WR values the relationships he has built during his recruitment. More importantly, in-state status puts Miami above all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What keeps me committed are the relationships. I know the coaches so well. Coach Beard is a great coach,” stated Stevens. “I can stay home and be a hometown hero too. They’re playing great football. I’ve been committed a long time too, so I have relationships there.”

Still, outside noise can’t be ignored, as the WR has not closed his recruitment. But he set an official visit for the Hurricanes on May 29. In this case, one thing the wide receiver makes crystal clear is that flipping him wouldn’t be easy.

“It would take a lot to change my mind,” said Stevens. “But I am listening, and I will take visits.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While playing time is a crucial factor that could sway his decision, flipping a long-time commit will be a challenge for any powerhouse program vying for his talent.