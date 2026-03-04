Mario Cristobal to Add National Hero Who Served in Afghanistan to Aid Shannon Dawson’s Offense

After their 2025 run, the Miami Hurricanes know winning the natty is closer than ever before. The Hurricanes’ head coach, Mario Cristobal, stacked a couple of pieces in the player and coaching departments to run it back next season. However, he is adding more than just a coach; he’s bringing in a leader forged in combat in Afghanistan and proven in the coaching ranks. This move to bolster the tight end room is Miami’s most unconventional yet.

“Miami is hiring Army OL coach Mike Viti as its next tight ends coach, sources tell @On3,” Pete Nakos revealed on X.

Mike Viti is a living legend. Before he ever picked up a whistle, he played fullback at West Point from 2004 to 2007, doing the dirty work on the field. Although fullbacks are not known for putting up numbers, Viti finished his college career with 321 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and 198 receiving yards. That was actually the most for an Army fullback in decades. His stats have to be the least interesting thing about him.

Not only was he a team leader, but he was also the Regimental Commander at West Point. The highest leadership rank a student can get.

After he graduated in 2008, he took the brave path. Viti became an infantry officer and headed to Afghanistan as a platoon leader during Operation Enduring Freedom. He served in some of the toughest areas, like the Arghandab River Valley and its vicinity. the birthplace of the Taliban, some commentators argue. When everything was said and done with his tour in the Middle East, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and a Combat Action Badge for his bravery and leadership in combat.

Once he hung up the uniform as a captain, he then launched “Mike’s Hike for Heroes” in 2014. This has to be one of the most insane physical feats you’ll ever hear of. He walked 4,414 miles (over 7,100 kilometers) across the United States. It starts from Washington state down the West Coast, across the South, and up to Baltimore.

Why? To honor every single service member killed in the War on Terror. He walked exactly one kilometer for every fallen hero. During his expedition, he met over 60 Gold Star families along the way to ensure their legacies were never forgotten. He even co-founded a non-profit called Legacies Alive to keep that mission running.

When he finally got into coaching at his alma mater, he proved he was a tactical genius, too. He spent 10 seasons on the Army staff and eventually became the associate head coach and Offensive Line coach. Just last season, his offensive line unit won the Joe Moore Award. For those who don’t know, that’s the trophy for the best O-line in the entire country.

It was the first time anyone from a service academy had ever taken it home.

His unit at West Point paved the way for the nation’s No. 1 rushing offense, averaging a staggering 314.2 yards per game. To make it even better, they allowed only about 6 sacks all season. Now, he’s bringing that ‘bully ball’ mentality to Miami to help out Shannon Dawson’s offense. After that natty loss, Cristobal clearly believes that Viti is the missing piece to get them over the hump.

Miami Hurricanes’ tight end corps is going to evolve

Look, if you followed the Canes’ 2025 run to the National Championship, you know the tight end room wasn’t used to their full potential as they were in 2024 with Elijah Arroyo. Fair enough; the corps lacked experience. Stars like Elija Lofton and Alex Bauman were doing 23 catches for 218 yards (3 touchdowns) and 18 catches for 166 yards, respectively.

Since now we know that Viti has coached the Black Knights’ O-line to its pinnacle, he’s going to teach these tight ends how to pancake defenders. You’re going to see a lot more formations with two tight ends on the field at once, basically creating a wall of muscle to help Mark Fletcher Jr. find huge lanes to run through.

What’s really cool is how this changes the math for Shannon Dawson. Last year, teams could sometimes drop eight into coverage because they didn’t fear Miami’s “power” game enough. In 2026, if you try that, Viti’s tight ends are going to help the O-line just maul you for 6 or 7 yards a pop. With Viti’s background in the Triple Option and Dawson’s Air Raid DNA, the Miami tight end room is evolving from a supporting cast to the blocking engine that runs the whole offense, regardless of the opponents.