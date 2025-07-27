Mario Cristobal’s Costly Oversight Leaves Miami Needing 22-Year Miracle to Make CFP

Was the Miami Hurricanes’ 2024 season successful? If you look at it from a fan perspective, the team achieved their first 10-win season since 2004, and that makes it a rare feat and hence successful. But from an objective standpoint, they had Cam Ward, their only 6th QB to make it to the Heisman finals, and yet with him, they couldn’t make it to the 12-team expanded playoff. Call it the doing of a lapse in defensive oversight or fate. But this year, some of the same concerns might be coming back. Although the reasons are different.

After their 2024 season, Miami lost some of its best players either to the NFL draft or to the transfer portal. Isaih Horton, one of their best WRs, landed in Alabama, and cornerback D’yoni Hill, who notched 29 tackles last year, chose Wisconsin among other players. However, the major blow was losing seven players to the NFL draft. These included Cam Ward, Elijah Arroyo, Jalen Rivers, Francis Mauigoa, Damien Martinez, and wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. But it’s not that Mario Cristobal didn’t bring in players to cope with the losses.

The head coach brought in CJ Daniels and Tony Johnson, both bringing a wealth of experience in the wide receiver room. Then there were additions like James Brockermeyer on the o-line, and Alex Bauman came in at the tight end position. However, the biggest addition probably was former UGA QB Carson Beck, who decided to give one more season to CFB instead of declaring for the NFL draft. The defense, which was a sore point for the team last year, leading to Lance Guidry’s firing, also got some good personnel additions. So, where’s the problem?

J.D. PicKell of ON3 in his 27th July podcast episode talked about how some of the players on the offense are still inexperienced and have doubts looming over them. “There’s a lot you’re missing on the perimeter that you have to replace. Now, I like Malachi Toney. Got to see it. I like Joshisa Trader. Got to see it. I like Keelan Marion. Want to see how it factors in?” said J.D. PicKell. Still, the analyst predicted the team to find its rhythm gradually and at least stay “competitive.” As for the inexperience question?

Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown.

Apart from the two wide receivers mentioned above, Keelan Marion also comes after receiving 346 yards at BYU, but we still have to see him being a starter in a new offense. Then there is sophomore Joshisa Trader, who hasn’t seen much first-team action yet and has just 91 yards to his name. As for the other players like Malachi Tone, those still carry that ‘true freshman’ tag and would be more or less a wildcard factor. Now, Carson Beck’s lack of reps in spring and injury dynamic could also play out, intensifying these concerns greatly. Moreover, according to J.D. PicKell, the team also has to achieve an important feat to survive.

Miami Hurricanes urged to do the unthinkable to keep their playoff hopes alive

Last year, despite having Cam Ward and a total offense that was ranked first nationally, the team failed to make it to the ACC championship. Losing to Syracuse was probably understandable since they had Kyle McCord, and Fran Brown exceeded expectations. But that Georgia Tech loss? It showed the glaring gaps in the Hurricanes’ defense since Georgia Tech barely made it with a 7-win season. But this year? They must win the ACC to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“I think you have to win the conference to get into the college football playoff. I think Notre Dame is going to go 10 and 2. So if you want to punch your ticket to the dance, you don’t have that tiebreaker with Notre Dame. So if you lose the conference title game and it’s between you and Notre Dame, and they say the head-to-head goes Notre Dame, well, like you’re in trouble there, right? So I think if you’re Miami, you have to win the ACC to get in at 10 and 2,” said J.D. PicKell.

Miami will face the Fighting Irish in its week 1 game at home. It is widely expected that the team emerging winner out of that game would be Notre Dame, and it’s rightly so considering they still have that natty run momentum. So, after that defeat, not just winning against teams like FSU, Florida, Louisville, SMU, and Syracuse becomes important, but also avoiding unexpected losses, which may hinder their ACC title hopes. And if they could do that? It would be the first time in 22 years.