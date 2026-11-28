DJ Jacobs’ sudden Thanksgiving flip from Ohio State to Miami came with an eye-popping rumor attached to it. Back in January, the nation’s top recruit shut down talk of leaving Columbus after committing on Dec. 29, 2025. Fast forward a few months, and Miami’s coaching staff, along with a massive rumored payday, proved too good to pass up.

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According to Menace2Sports’ Zach Smith, Miami may have paid DJ Jacobs a staggering amount, $15 million, to pull him away from Ohio State.

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“I got texted that Miami gave him $15 million and had to pay Ohio State $700,000 in a buyout. So this is college football now,” he said.

Adding that $700,000 buyout brings Mario Cristobal’s total cost to nearly $16 million. Still, this remains purely an allegation for now. The claim comes from a single podcast host’s text message, with zero confirmation from Miami, Ohio State, or major recruiting insiders.

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The reported $15 million package would top some of the biggest figures previously attached to college football recruiting. Florida QB Jaden Rashada was reportedly offered a four-year deal worth $13.8 million, although that agreement ultimately fell apart. Michigan’s Bryce Underwood, meanwhile, reportedly secured a four-year, $12 million NIL arrangement. But what is DJ Jacobs walking away from?

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If true, this sets a scary new price ceiling for college football. It proves that even powerhouse programs like Ohio State aren’t safe anymore, and only a handful of rich schools can actually afford to stay in this recruiting arms race.

ESPN sources reported that his previous revenue-sharing agreement with Ohio State was a multi-year arrangement worth more than $2 million annually. That is already serious money for a high school recruit who has yet to play a college snap. But again, DJ Jacobs is not an ordinary recruiting loss.

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The 6’5 DE from Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia, is a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 1 overall recruit in the country according to 247Sports. He had been the centerpiece of Ryan Day’s 2027 recruiting class since choosing Ohio State over Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Texas, among others.

Miami, Georgia and Tennessee continued pursuing him throughout the fall. The Hurricanes ultimately got their man, and DJ Jacobs did not waste much time making the switch official after announcing his departure from Columbus. His explanation, at least publicly, had plenty to do with personal connections and football.

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“I always grew up a fan of Miami,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Mark Richt played there, and he’s my godfather. I love the staff, and everything is great at Miami. They’ve always been up there for me. As a kid, I dreamed of playing for Miami.”

DJ Jacobs also pointed to Miami’s coaching staff as a decision-maker. The opportunity to work with DL coach Jason Taylor also mattered. The former NFL defensive end has built a reputation for developing players, something he values.

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DJ Jacobs also had plenty of praise for head coach Mario Cristobal, crediting him with restoring Miami’s standing in college football. Now, he becomes the highest-rated recruit in Miami’s 2027 class, joining five-star commitments A’mir Sears and Brysen Wright. The Hurricanes’ class entered Thanksgiving ranked No. 6 in ESPN’s latest recruiting rankings.

DJ Jacobs had been scheduled to visit Columbus for the Michigan game, but that trip is now off the table. Ohio State has lost the headliner of its 2027 class, while Miami has added a potential defensive cornerstone.

There was also another pointed reaction from Oregon DB Na’eem Offord, another former five-star recruit who once committed to Ohio State before changing course. Still, until someone proves that $15 million number is real, the money talk remains just a massive rumor overshadowing Miami’s biggest recruiting win of the cycle.