Mario Cristobal’s Miami Enter National Championship Game Without Key Offensive Player, Per Latest Injury Report

While oddsmakers have already favored Indiana over Miami to win the national championship, the Hurricanes enter the game dealing with another setback. The first availability report, released Friday, showed that Miami could be without four players compared to Indiana’s seven, but the Canes are missing a key offensive piece.

Miami will be without tight end Elija Lofton, and reporter Owen Graham confirmed the news while sharing the injury report on X.

This season, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound sophomore has been a key weapon for the Hurricanes. He racked up 23 catches for 218 yards and three TDs. But his run came to an abrupt halt in the Fiesta Bowl, where an injury forced him off the field in a cart. But the setbacks for Miami don’t stop there.

For Miami, DB Xavier Lucas will be out for the first half, as he was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Fiesta Bowl for a targeting call against Ole Miss.

But Lucas has started every game this season and has tallied 45 tackles and one forced fumble. Adding to the uncertainty, Miami’s Damari Brown, a key depth piece in the secondary, is listed as questionable.

Miami is also dealing with uncertainty surrounding WR Daylyn Upshaw, LB Malik Bryant, and DL Donta Simpson, all listed as out, while DL Cole McConathy II is questionable. Considering that, Miami’s defense will need to step up, but there’s still hope for the Hurricanes.

Senior defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor is off the injury report ahead of the CFP National Championship. He suffered an arm injury late in the Fiesta Bowl. But after briefly leaving the field, he returned for the next defensive series, and now, he’s cleared.

Mario Cristobal put it simply earlier this week: Mesidor is “full throttle.”

That’s huge for the Hurricanes, as the Clearwater native has been a force in his first season after transferring from West Virginia. He enters Monday’s championship game with 10.5 sacks and 36 total tackles.

With questions elsewhere on the roster, Mesidor’s availability gives Miami a much-needed boost and a reason to believe their defensive front can still control the moment. However, the Hoosiers are not coming in fully healthy.

Indiana enters the title game with a few question marks. Kickoff specialist Brendan Franke is listed as questionable. His status remains something to monitor as kickoff approaches, but the Hoosiers will also be without several familiar names.

Stephen Daley, Lee Beebe Jr., Kellan Wyatt, and Bryson Bonds are all out for the season, while Andrew Depaepe, Jah Jah Boyd, and Amariyun Knighten are also unavailable as they prepare to transfer out.

Despite their setbacks, both head coaches believe in their teams’ potential. Surely, Indiana carries momentum with its undefeated run and a Heisman Trophy winner, but Miami is far from lacking confidence.

Miami’s Mario Cristobal has confidence

Indiana’s rise has been nothing short of unreal. Under Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers have flipped CFB’s script, as they’re the last undefeated team standing and own a 26–2 record since his arrival.

Not long ago, Indiana carried the label of the sport’s losingest program, but now it is a national title contender. Even Cignetti admits it sounds cinematic.

“That’s a fact,” he said. “If you look at our history and what we’ve done the last two years, it’s been kind of surreal.”

Meanwhile, Miami’s path looks different, but the hunger is the same.

The Hurricanes are back on the sport’s biggest stage, chasing their first national title since 2001. Mario Cristobal built this team from the inside out with a punishing offensive line and a relentless pass rush led by Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain.

Even with injuries in the mix, Miami hasn’t flinched, and confidence remains high in Coral Gables. In fact, for Cristobal, this moment is deeply personal.

“It’s always been Miami,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I couldn’t go to the grave without Miami being Miami again.”

While IU brings the Cinderella story, Miami brings the legacy, and when the lights come on, expect a fight to the final whistle.