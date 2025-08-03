Mario Cristobal’s Miami Make Historic GPA Announcement That Shatters College Record

You know what? Football is a tough sport, and climbing up the ladder to the NFL takes guts. Determination is the key, and persistence is what keeps you going after you lose your footing. It’s a cutthroat competition, where only 9.4% of high school football players go on to play college football. The number further shrinks to 3%, playing in the NCAA Division I. It doesn’t end there. The Pro League is more rigorous, with just 1.6% of CFB players making it to the NFL. So, what about the academics?

Flipping through textbooks while lacing up your cleats is another challenge. And a modest GPA is what keeps your eligibility intact. To sum it up, student-athletes don’t just juggle playbooks and game-day pressure; they carry the weight of academic expectations, future ambitions, and the relentless grind of a dream that only a few ever realize. But there’s one program that has been consistently delivering robust results—both on and off the turf. Enter the Miami Hurricanes!

Since 1921, the Hurricanes have relished in their rich athletic tradition, boasting 21 team national championships and 83 individual national championships in their arsenal. And just going by football, the program has produced two Heisman Trophy winners, 74 All-Americans, and 13 CFB Hall of Famers. Well, we can’t forget the 9 Pro Football Hall of Famers and the 62 first-round NFL draft picks over its history. And this year, as well, the U football fam delivered excellence. So, what’s the scoop?

“On the field or in the classroom. We work!” Miami Hurricanes Football posted. And what followed was its academic excellence record stats. Miami Hurricanes posted its 8th consecutive GPA record with an all-time best, a 3.256 summer 2025 team cumulative GPA. 72 students earned a 3.00+ GPA, spanning over 36 degree programs. Not to forget the first two 2.5-year graduates in program history.

In 2024 as well, the Miami Hurricanes posted a 93% Graduation Success Rate (GSR), announced by the NCAA, marking a consecutive 12th year in the last 13 years where the Canes relished 90% or higher. Just for context, the national average is 90%. Individually, football scored 89%, while seven programs scored a perfect sum of 100. Women’s basketball, soccer, and women’s tennis—to name a few.

Talking about the greats, we certainly can’t forget star QB Cam Ward. A zero-star prospect out of high school, savoring the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. With an impressive 3.5 GPA, coupled with the Manning Award and the Davey O’Brien Award. Or look at Alexa Noel (2022-25), a former Wimbledon Juniors finalist, raking in 100 career wins with four ITA All-American distinctions. Clinching the ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year was another feat the U family was proud of. She further clinched the CSC Academic All-American prestige. And you know, the grind never stops. The U family has released its 2025 Honor sheet.

Miami Hurricanes Solomon Strader grabs the prestigious Honor Roll

To celebrate athletes juggling both academics and the sport, the U-family has a prestigious accolade stashed in their bag. The IBIS award is presented to the student-athlete who excels across athletics, academics, service, and overall engagement. “Winner possesses dedication, teamwork, and a selflessness that is valued and appreciated by The U family,” which was perfectly summed up by the Hurricanes.

via Imago Track and Field: Florida Relays University of Miami freshman Solomon Strader crosses the finish line in a time of 3:08.52 the Florida Relays, Saturday, Apr 3, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. Kim Hukari/Image of EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KimxHukarix iosphotos240346

The 2025 IBIS Award is clinched by Solomon Strader (Men’s Track & Field), earning the ACC Bronze Medal in 400m with a time of 45.64. He further ran a personal best of 45.52 in the 400m, the second fastest time in the category in school history.

The Best Male Student-Athlete title went to QB star Cam Ward, while the Best Female Student-Athlete title was relished by Alexa Noel from Women’s Tennis. Adding to that, the Track & Field program clinched both the Male Scholar Athlete and the Female Scholar Athlete titles. Devoux Deysel and Errika Hill are the awardees.