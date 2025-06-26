Mario Cristobal’s Mrs. Florida Wife Sends a Message to Couples Everywhere On Their Big Day

We are all aware of Mario Cristobal as the Miami Hurricanes’ head coach and how he’s winning it on the field. But the head coach is winning it off the field as well. It’s no hidden fact that Cristobal is married to Jessica Cristobal, his gorgeous wife. The couple has been together for almost two decades, but today marks the date of their 19th wedding anniversary. It’s heartwarming to see the kind of love, warmth, and unwavering support the two share with each other. Like every love story, this one is different too.

While Mario remains busy with his football stints, Jessica runs her own business and has accomplished a lot in her own world. Being a former Miss Florida USA 2025 titleholder, Jessica has been career-driven from the start. Now, with her own business and philanthropy work, she looks into various charitable organizations to support education, children’s health, and the community. Jessica is the founder and president of Leading Ladies League, Inc., a social organization that partners with local charities to support women and children in need. In their own respective fields, the couple have owned the floors.

Meanwhile, on their 19th anniversary, the lovebirds went out on a date where Jessica shared some motivation for couples everywhere. She took to her Instagram story to share the happy moments they spent with each other. “Hello, Hello, it’s Tuesday motivation, ready?” said Jessica. Being a philanthropist, Jessica’s social media account is filled with motivational quotes. She loves sharing her thoughts and opinions on many matters on Instagram to reach her followers. She continued, “It’s our 19th anniversary and we’re at dinner, at Mastro’s, and my motivational message for you is pray for a good partner, don’t settle, and don’t sweat the small stuff. Because it’s just not worth it.”

After the message, she turned the camera towards Mario and asked his opinion on the quote. Mario, the husband, quite charming, clapped for his wife and said, “That’s the winner.” The video quite beautifully portrays their compatibility and how they have been cheering for each other for almost two decades.

Now, let's get into the details a bit. The couple met at the Victor Hotel's Miami Beach Grand Launch in 2005. Later, they started dating and eventually got married in 2006. Moreover, the lovely couple has two charming boys, completing their family. Meanwhile, it's quite obvious that the couple loves spending time with each other. A few years back, during the quarantine, Jessica took to her social media to share how much the family time meant to her. "I'm loving this family time." "The end of the quarantine will be bittersweet. They are the reason I am here." Being a coach, it's quite obvious that Mario is hardly at home. Hence, it was a relief for Jessica and the kids to have their husband and father around. Well, Jessica is not the only romantic here. Mario also showed how much his wife means to him.

eing a coach, it’s quite obvious that Mario is hardly at home. Hence, it was a relief for Jessica and the kids to have their husband and father around. Well, Jessica is not the only romantic here. Mario also showed how much his wife means to him.

Mario Cristobal pens an anniversary note for his wife Jessica

Having a love life like Mario and Jessica Cristobal is a dream for many. The couple leaves it to chance to show off their love and compassion for each other. Mario, the hard-core coach on the field, wrote a beautiful message for his wife on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. It was a short note that he shared on social media. “My #1 ALWAYS & FOREVER ! 19 Years ! Happy Anniversary Mi Amor! LOVE YOU!!!” wrote Mario.

Head coach Mario Cristobal has transformed the Hurricanes’ football scenario to a great extent. From facilities to staffing to academic support, the head coach was just at it from day 1. In his first year, they finished 5-7 and were nowhere close to the championship game. However, things changed. Last season, they finished 10-3 and were almost on the verge of the college football playoffs. Despite being a hard-working coach, Mario never stopped working on his wife and children, and neither did Jessica.