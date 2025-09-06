Mario Cristobal’s Wife Shares Her Sacred Miami Gameday Routine She Doesn’t Play About

Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes are gearing up for their Week 2 showdown against Bethune-Cookman with big expectations and an even bigger support system coming right from the Cristobal household. Miami is a monstrous 58.5-point favorite, the largest spread in Week 2 across college football. This says a lot about how the Hurricanes have dominated lesser opponents. Bethune-Cookman enters the game after a rough opening week, dropping a 42-9 decision against Florida International. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Miami a near-certain 99% chance of coming out on top.

But even with all the hype of statistics and pre-game predictions the Canes are getting, no one is taking this matchup lightly. And by no one, we mean Mario Cristobal’s wife, Jessica Cristobal. Let me remind you, Cristobal, far from a football insider, brings a whole other kind of strength to the table. Jessica was crowned Miss Florida World back in 1994, and she’s the founder and CEO of the Leading Ladies League. But that didn’t stop her from letting go of her GameDay routines. In fact, Jessica keeps her own routine locked in tight no matter what’s happening on the field.

Jessica married Mario in 2006. Together, they have built a family with their two sons, balancing the heavy demands of college football life with grace. And she indeed is doing her part with utmost dedication as Mario starts his 4th season execution with the Hurricanes. Jessica posted a video in her gym gear, proving she never skips her fitness sessions. And even if her husband’s team is facing an opponent that looks like an easy win. “Adrenaline on level 10 this am. #gameday,” Jessica writes on Instagram story while she clicks a mirror video selfie of herself grinding to the workout. “Wear your pride on game day!! No exceptions!!” It’s like a sacred thing she likes to endure as her husband takes the sidelines wearing his headgear.

So, even when the odds are heavily in Miami’s favor, Jessica’s commitment never wavers. When Mario Cristobal landed the head coaching job at Miami four years ago, it was a whole new journey for the Cristobal family. After building a fulfilling life in Oregon, Jessica made the tough choice alongside Mario to leave their comfort zone for something bigger. “It was very difficult. We really loved Oregon,” Jessica Cristobal said. “The decision was not easy because we were truly happy there. But when the opportunity presented itself, we had to do what would be best long-term for our family. And that was to return home to Miami.”

It seems that if you ask Mario about his strength, he will shout his wife’s name at the top of his voice. Four years down the lane, and that love and pride between this couple hasn’t staggered a bit. Instead, it grew strong. With kickoff just minutes away, Jessica Cristobal has already done her part from the workout station. With her tough workouts and a “Go Canes” cheer in the gym, she hyped them to snag another win over the Bearcats. Now, with the crowd swelling and the energy electric, all that’s left for Jessica is to take her place on the sidelines and flood the stands with her cheers, fueling the Hurricanes’ fire.

Your guide to streaming the Canes

For fans eager to catch the Miami Hurricanes take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, tuning into the game is straightforward and convenient. The Miami Hurricanes are set to host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night for a Florida showdown. The matchup is set to be broadcast live on ESPN, which means viewers can catch all the live action with high-quality commentary and coverage.

Watching on ESPN ensures fans won’t miss any key plays, player moves. For those who don’t have an ESPN subscription or cable package, there are streaming services like Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream that carry ESPN in their channel lineup. And also, Disney+ Bundle. Many of these platforms offer free trials, so new users can try them out for game day without a long-term commitment.

Miami’s looking to keep the wins coming against the Wildcats this weekend. Last week’s matchup with Notre Dame set the bar high—and for good reason. Carson Beck tossed 205 yards and 2 touchdowns. Expect him, along with Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels, to keep building that chemistry on Saturday. This one should give the Hurricanes another win and help them lock down that No. 5 spot in the AP Poll.