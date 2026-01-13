Mark Fletcher Jr. Makes Emotional Admission on Mother, A Year After Losing His Father

Miami beat Ole Miss on a last-second TD to set up its national title run, with the running game behind Mark Fletcher Jr. and the team’s physicality serving as the biggest keys. But behind Fletcher Jr.’s performance has been a constant source of motivation, something the RB himself has admitted.

On Monday’s episode of “Nonstop,” Mark Fletcher Jr. sat down with Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway, and when asked about his mother’s presence, the running back revealed an incredible trek she makes to watch him play. Here’s where Galloway noted that she still lives in Florida and asked whether she continues to drive to every one of his games.

“Yes, that’s exactly what she does,” said Fletcher. “She gets her little rental for that weekend, and she just beats the road. She’ll have my siblings go with her.

“So she’s—she’s not always by herself, but most times she has to take the trip by herself. But she’ll have either my brother or my sister tag along with her, and they’ll take some time driving.”

His mother, Linda Fletcher, has driven across the country to ensure her presence at every game, showing that her support for Mark has never wavered. She even made her longest drive last season, traveling from Florida to California.

“I think it was the Cali one last year when we went up to Cal,” said Fletcher Jr. “She drove from Fort Lauderdale to California.”

That’s Hall of Fame parenting, and it comes with a deep emotional aspect. Mark lost his father, Mark Fletcher Sr., in October 2024. From that point on, his mother was there for him through the hardest times, especially when it was initially difficult for the Miami running back to cope with the loss.

So, her presence has continually reassured him that he is not alone, while the RB also admitted that he still messages his father’s number before every game. But Linda’s contribution to Fletcher Jr.’s rise has been nothing short of commendable.

Despite driving countless hours, even when he has tried to get her to fly, she has always shrugged it off.

“The lady is, I don’t know, man, I know you want to come to my games, I want you to come to my games and support me, but if you don’t want to fly, it’s okay, you could watch it on TV. She was like, ‘Boy, I’m not hearing that, I’ll see you there,'” said Fletcher Jr.

She may have a fear of flying, but she makes every distance feel shorter by driving for her son. Interestingly, the Miami running back has continually repaid his mother’s dedication through his on-field performances.

He rushed for a career-high 172 yards against Texas A&M in the CFP first round and was named the Offensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl. Behind that stunning display, his mother’s presence clearly provided him with extra motivation.

“Extremely motivating. Extremely motivating. Like, this lady showed up, drove all these hours,” said the Miami RB. “Yes. She claims she loves it, but I know that’s not an easy thing to do. Not at all. Wants to be there for me and support me… I want to win for my teammates, but my mama just came here and did all that.”

As a mother, she understands Fletcher Jr.’s bond with his father and knows that continuing to shine on the field after such a loss might not have been possible without her support. That reality is perfectly reflected in the running back’s own words.

But after losing his father, Mark Fletcher Jr. went through a difficult time and then turned that pain into purpose.

A heartfelt story behind Mark Fletcher Jr.’s journey

Mark Fletcher Jr. lost his father, “Big Mark,” in October 2024, and the loss was sudden. At first, playing football felt different.

“I’d get so sad. I’d cry before games,” admitted Fletcher.

Every carry came with weight, while football wasn’t just football anymore. Then came the reset, and Fletcher found his voice when Miami needed one.

When adversity hit, he spoke up. The lessons his father taught him now echo in the huddle. More importantly, he still texts his dad’s phone before every game. It’s a ritual and a bond that never broke.

In the CFP first round against Texas A&M, he delivered a statement night with 175 rushing yards on 17 carries, while grief fueled greatness.

Through it all, he hasn’t walked alone, as his mother has been there every step.

And “Big Mark’s” legacy still lives inside the program. More than a parent, he was family to teammates and coaches alike.

Now, as Fletcher continues to rise, every run carries meaning. He’s playing to honor.