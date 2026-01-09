Mark Fletcher’s Mother Takes 38 Hours Road Journey as She Does Everything Possible For Miami Son

The Miami Hurricanes are just one quarter away from reaching the national championship after 23 long years of trials and tribulations. And to be there for that moment, Hurricanes Mark Fletcher Jr.’s mother, Linda, is driving miles across the country to watch her son be part of history.

On January 8th, ESPN analyst David Hale hopped onto X and spilled totally captures this super sweet story: “Mark Fletcher’s amazing mom, Linda, drove from the Cotton Bowl, back to Coral Gables, then all the out to Glendale — 38 hours! — to be here (with some help from Mark’s siblings). If Miami wins, her final road trip of the year will be a lot easier.”

Linda’s epic road trip adventure started after another bowl game way up at the Cotton Bowl. Mama Fletcher zipped back home to Coral Gables, Florida, and then kept the pedal to the metal all the way out to Glendale, Arizona. She wasn’t going to miss that College Football Playoff semi-final game for the world. She also honored Mark Sr., Mark Jr.’s dad, who sadly passed away back in 2024.

Truth be told, this is just another weekend for Mama Fletcher. The word is, she hates flying, so she drives to almost all of her son’s games. She’s become pretty famous among the fan base for almost always being on the road. This season has been one long haul after another, but she keeps at it, all while dreaming of the day she gets a sweet, stylish RV to make those treks a little comfier:

“Once Linda Fletcher pulls out in her big RV, that’s how you know we’ve made it,” Linda Fletcher told ESPN. “I’m going to get me a big RV. I look forward to that. It’s on my bucket list.”

Back in December, she made the 1,300-mile drive from Fort Lauderdale to College Station to watch Mark Fletcher Jr’s playoff debut game against Mike Elko’s Texas A&M Aggies. Safe to say, Mark Fletcher Jr. didn’t disappoint his mama. The Miami No.4 went off against Aggies, rushing for 172 yards on 17 carries.

Honestly, she isn’t riding alone.

The MVP on Mama Fletcher’s journey and her final dream destination

The real heart of her journey has a bittersweet side. Mark’s dad, Mark Sr. (everyone called him “Big Mark”), unexpectedly passed away in 2024 when he was only 53. He was the ultimate Hurricanes fan, never missing a practice, and was basically a second dad to a lot of Mark Jr.’s teammates.

The entire Miami team even showed up for his funeral, which meant the world to the family. Mark Jr. keeps his dad’s memory alive by honoring him every day and continuing a quiet tradition of texting his dad’s old phone number before every single game.

The cool part about an “easier” trip to the National Championship is actually a funny twist of fate. This year’s National Championship game is scheduled to be held in Miami, Florida, their home turf! So, if the Hurricanes manage to take out Ole Miss and win their semi-final game in Arizona, their final destination would literally be their own city.

That means Linda’s last huge road trip of the season would end up being a super short, quick drive right back home. What a perfect reward after thousands of miles on the road all year! It would definitely be a fitting, easy end to a season full of immense travel and dedication.