Mark Gronowski to Face Key Absences at Iowa Camp as Kirk Ferentz Confirms Double Injury Setback

Fall camp is just around the corner, and that familiar feeling is back. The buzz, the anticipation, the what-if excitement that builds every time Iowa football rolls into a new season. Kirk Ferentz was at Big Ten Media Days doing what he’s done for nearly three decades now: steadying the ship, keeping expectations realistic, and tossing out just enough insight to get fans thinking. And let’s be honest, we’re all thinking the same thing: can this team do better than last year’s 8-5 and finally break through more powerfully?

The defense still feels like a strength, and it has always been solid under Kirk Ferentz. The real curiosity surrounds the offense: can they take a step forward? Can they stay healthy? Can some of these younger guys rise and contribute right away? These are the questions that pop up every offseason, but it’s different when they come from Ferentz’s own mouth. He’s not one to throw stuff out without reason. So when he started talking about player availability and recovery timelines, fans definitely tuned in a little closer.

“We’ve had a couple of soft tissue things last five weeks, six weeks. Uh, fortunately, upswing on both the guys I’m thinking about.” Kirk Ferentz said during his recent Big Ten Media Days. Then he brought up Drew Campbell and Will Nolan in the conversation. “Obviously, Drew Campbell, and then on the flip side, Will Nolan had medical issues that happened in spring. So they’re both still on the recovery trail, and I think Drew will probably be ready sometime in September, and Will’s probably about a month or two behind that,” he added.

It’s indeed a concerning thing for the Iowa fans. You never want these guys to be the ones dealing with injuries. Losing a freshman edge rusher for early camp snaps? That’s not ideal. Especially on defense, depth matters. And Nolan being delayed on the OL could affect preseason rhythm in a unit that needs cohesion under new or rotating starters. As a senior defensive end, Campbell piled up 64 tackles, with 21 of those behind the line of scrimmage and six sacks, earning first‑team all‑state and all‑conference honors in Iowa. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing around 248 pounds as a recruit, he earned a 4‑star ranking from On3 and drew comparisons to his brother Jack for his motor and disruptiveness.

Will Nolan, coming in from John Hersey High in Illinois, stood out as a two‑time all‑state offensive tackle and kept his flag clean, with zero sacks allowed and 74 pancake blocks as a senior on the way to signing at Iowa. Standing at 6 feet 6 inches and 310 pounds now, Nolan pairs athleticism with power, thanks in part to his multi‑sport track & field background in shot put and discus. Both are big pieces in the future rotation, and their absence early would be noticeable in camp chemistry, especially for their quarterback, Mark Gronowski.

Gronowski’s start could get a bit complicated

For Mark Gronowski, who transferred in from South Dakota State to take over Iowa’s offense, timing and chemistry are everything. He’s walking into a brand-new system with new coaches, new protection, and high expectations. And when two young linemen like Nolan and Campbell aren’t fully available during camp, it’s not just about them; it’s about how the whole offense takes shape. Gronowski needs those early reps to establish a rhythm with his protection.

Here’s what Mark Gronowski brings to the table: at South Dakota State, he threw for a whopping 2,721 yards and 23 touchdown passes, along with 10 rushing touchdowns last season, adding to his FCS career totals of 10,330 passing yards, 93 passing touchdowns, 1,767 rushing yards, and 37 rushing touchdowns. But we all know that the Big Ten is a different beast, and he’ll need a stable front to give him that extra second or two to go through his reads or make something happen with his legs.

With all that said, there’s still reason to be optimistic. Ferentz sounded cautiously upbeat, and both Campbell and Nolan are expected to be back in the fold relatively early in the season. If Gronowski can build some chemistry with the rest of the unit in the meantime and stay upright behind a serviceable line, Iowa should be fine.