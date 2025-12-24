Kalen DeBoer Receives Major Rose Bowl Ultimatum After Forcing Alabama Legend Into Public Apology

Can Alabama afford another slow start in the College Football Playoff? After rallying from a 17-point deficit to eliminate Oklahoma in the first round, Kalen DeBoer’s Crimson Tide now faces a far stiffer test against No. 1-seeded Indiana in the Rose Bowl. While the comeback silenced critics, ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway issued a clear ultimatum to head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“Alabama has to get off to a better start. That’s number one. I don’t think that they can come and all of a sudden have a run game that’s going to dominate this game.” Joey Galloway said on Kirk Herbstreit’s podcast. “But they do have to have some semblance of a run game that at least makes Alabama respect their ability to run the ball, because you have to take some pressure off of Ty Simpson. You cannot go into this game the way they’ve been the last couple of games, where it’s like, Ty, you just got to make plays and operate. I don’t think you beat Indiana that way.”

Alabama’s rushing issues have been evident all season. The Crimson Tide have leaned heavily on their passing attack, becoming increasingly one-dimensional and placing added responsibility on quarterback Ty Simpson. The statistical gap tells the story: Alabama averages 270.2 passing yards per game, ranking 24th nationally, but just 109.9 rushing yards per game, ranking 120th.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan Dec 31, 2024 Tampa, FL, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20241231_ams_ee7_0041

That imbalance has put consistent strain on quarterback Ty Simpson and limited Alabama’s ability to control games early. Running backs Jam Miller, Kevin Riley, and Daniel Hill have struggled to generate explosive plays, often stymied by tight running lanes and inconsistent offensive line performance. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has acknowledged the issue, admitting that no schematic adjustment has fully solved it.

“I’ve used them all,” he told reporters during a press conference. “I’ve used the throw, the deep ball early and run later, run early, throw the deep ball after… But for us, whether the ball’s going down the field or running the football, we just have to be more consistent with the ball moving forward, period.”

Those inconsistencies nearly proved costly against Oklahoma. Alabama’s offense sputtered early, forcing the Crimson Tide to rely on standout efforts from Simpson, Hill, and wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks to erase the deficit. While that formula worked against the Sooners, repeating it against a disciplined, physical Indiana defense at the Rose Bowl presents a much steeper challenge.

But for now, DeBoer can at least take satisfaction in a public apology from a former Alabama legend.

Mark Ingram apologizes to Kalen DeBoer and Alabama

Alabama’s offensive struggles had even drawn questions from former Crimson Tide running back legend Mark Ingram II, who questioned whether his alma mater deserved a playoff spot. Those doubts were answered with the comeback win in Norman. Appearing on the Triple Option podcast, DeBoer jokingly asked Ingram to apologize for his comments.

To that, Ingram replied, “I was throwing the rat poison out there and clearing y’all heard me because we went out to Norman, and we did the job, and we’re going to do the job again in a few weeks. So, you know, I go harder for BMA than anybody in the nation. I go harder for you than anybody in the nation.

I want Bama in the playoff and to win the natty. I want Bama to ball every single time we on the field. So, I do apologize.”

He might have to hold his apologies for now, as the real test of the playoffs begins from here. If the Crimson Tide can knock off the No.1 seeded Indiana, it would not only keep their championship hopes alive but also provide a massive mental boost, which could help them go all out for the coveted national title.