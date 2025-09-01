Mark Stoops’ Kentucky Ranked Above Georgia, LSU and 133 FBS Teams in Surprising Week 1 Evaluation

Kentucky had its share of skepticism heading into Week 1. But under Mark Stoops, the Wildcats are no strangers to overdelivering. Against Toledo, despite a spluttered offense, they leaned on their trusted blueprint with a grind-it-out running and suffocating defense. Despite a 10-of-22 passing day, UK held the lead nearly the entire game, leaving 56,457 fans inside Kroger Field in anticipation. And now the season opener has also become an eye-opener.

According to Justin Rowland’s X post on August 31, “PFF gave Kentucky a team pass rush mark of 91.8 in Week 1. That was the highest mark for any team in the country.” Even above SEC powerhouses like Georgia and LSU and every other FBS program in the nation. And that’s because of a defensive unit bending QBs with consistent pressure. But there’s one particular name in Mark Stoops’ defensive roster that stands out.

That name is Steven Soles Jr., the Tasmanian Devil on the edge. Sack Em Soles is exactly what SEC quarterbacks dread. The undersized 6’2, 235-pound linebacker wreaked havoc with two forced fumbles, setting the tone for a defensive showcase. Mark Stoops called in Monday, raving about his guy. “Steven is a guy that plays with high energy,” he said. “He’s very relentless, he plays hard and he’s a bit undersized, but he plays extremely hard and brings us a lot of juice and energy. It’s good to see that, and good to see him get the pressure.” DC Brad White added, “He’s a Tasmanian Devil in terms of his twitch, his power.”

But Steven Soles didn’t have to carry the weight alone. USC transfer Sam Greene bullied his way into the Toledo pocket, forcing an early interception and several incompletions. Even when sacks didn’t appear in the box score, the Wildcats’ front line was making life miserable for every Rocket snap. Kentucky’s defense dominated from snap one with seven drives ending in four snaps or fewer. Toledo scored only once before the 11th drive, and JQ Hardaway’s interception set up the first TD. Alex Afari Jr. led with 13 tackles, Tavion Gadson made key fourth-down stops, and the Cats executed despite missing starter Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace. But while the defense set the tone, UK’s offense quietly showcased a rebuilt identity.

Inside out: Mark Stoop’s offensive reboot

Kentucky remodeled the offense. OC Bush Hamdan debuted a rebuilt line and refreshed backfield, adding four O-line transfers and two tailbacks. The result is 221 non-sack rushing yards on 5.26 yards per carry. Dante Dowdell (129 yards) and Seth McGowan (78 yards) spearheaded the attack, while Zach Calzada helped sustain drives with crucial short-yardage gains. Alex Wollschaleger, the new right tackle, anchored the line on Dowdell’s highlight touchdown run late in the fourth. The revamped line showed flashes of cohesion, opening lanes for the backs and giving Calzada time to pick up critical third downs.

The new transfers immediately made an impact, showing both physicality and awareness that could pay dividends as the SEC grind begins. While the passing game still needs polish, the foundation for a balanced, run-first offense is evident. Bush Hamdan’s approach was clear. Control the clock, impose the line of scrimmage, and let the backs punish defenses. And that’s exactly what Kentucky did against Toledo. Still, Week 2 will be a reality check.

Ole Miss rolls into Lexington, and Kentucky’s 50 new faces need cohesion fast. But if Week 1 is any indication, Mark Stoops’ squad is already making a statement. Maybe we can keep the concerns in the backseat for now. This is a Wildcats team built to make SEC QBs miserable. We’ll see what they can do to Lane Kiffin’s offense on September 8.