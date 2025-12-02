$38M Fired HC Receives Eli Drinkwitz’s Strong Message as Program Announces Replacement

The SEC Media Days saw Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops engage in a fun banter with fellow SEC coach Eli Drinkwitz. That hilarious moment took place ahead of the 2025 season, signalling a solid bond between them. When Stoops was fired on Monday, Drinkwitz did not hold back. He issued a strong statement in support of his fellow coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Mark Stoops is a great man and a terrific football coach and leader,” Eli Drinkwitz shared. “He is well respected by his peers, players, and colleagues! He left Ky Football better than he found it! All the best as you begin a new chapter!”

58-year-old Mark Stoops was the winningest coach in Kentucky’s history. Over 13 seasons, Stoops led the program to an 82-80 record and eight bowl appearances, among the only three SEC teams to achieve that. And two back-to-back 10-win seasons made him a mainstay at Lexington. So, when Stoops faltered one win away from making bowl appearances over the past two years, patience ran thin at Kentucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEC is known for its brutal competition. The entry of Texas and Oklahoma only intensified the brutal competition in an already stacked SEC, increasing the pressure on every program. And so, the last two challenging seasons set the stage for Stoops’ departure. Kentucky was already struggling, having posted a 7-6 record in 2023 (with a bowl appearance), and the Wildcats dropped to 4-8 in the 2024 season.

The 2025 season provided no respite. During SEC Media Days, Stoops admitted that his last season was “not a very good year,” after joking about Coach Drinkwitz’s “conspiracy” comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every rep, every lift, every team meeting, no matter what we’re doing, we have to embrace that challenge,” he said, stressing the upcoming season. But the 2025 campaign provided no respite. The program had already sustained six losses before heading to the L&N Federal Stadium.

But a 0-41 loss against the Cardinals proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mark Stoops was undaunted till the bitter end

Staring down at an upsetting season riddled with seven losses, Mark Stoops was resolute in leading his team for future seasons. Post-game, when asked about his future plans, he shut down those questions, doubling down on his commitment to the Wildcats.

“I’m going to be here, as far as I’m concerned,” Stoops said. “Now I can’t control what decision (is going) to be made. If you’re asking me, I said zero. Zero means zero.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the season, when reports surfaced that he met with Kentucky officials over his buyout, he shared the same sentiments, saying, “There’s no quit in me.”

However, following Saturday’s loss, the decision had already been made. On Dec. 1, AD Mitch Barnhart announced his firing, saying they “will continue to make the necessary investments to recruit an elite head coach.”

According to his deal signed in Nov. 2022, his contract stretched till 2031, bringing him $9 million per year. If fired, Kentucky would owe him 75% of his remaining salary. With his buyout valued at $38 million, the Wildcats are supposed to provide that amount within 60 days after his firing.

ADVERTISEMENT

On one hand, Mark Stoops was resolute; he won’t walk willingly away from his program. On the other hand, the Wildcats did not bat an eye as they hired his replacement within 24 hours, announcing Oregon’s offensive coordinator Will Stein as the new head coach.