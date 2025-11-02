Mark Stoops Walks Free as Kentucky Faces Hurdle to Make $37M Call

And breathe! Mark Stoops must have heaved a sigh of relief after the Kentucky Wildcats beat Auburn on Sunday. Following the 10-3 defensive slugfest, the head coach was spotted on the sidelines with a huge smile. The win marks the Wildcats’ first SEC victory since September 2024, and by the looks of it, it may just have saved Stoops’ seat.

Kentucky has endured a challenging season, currently holding a 3-5 record. With the win against Auburn, the Wildcats are now 1-5 in the SEC. The rough read is more than enough evidence of their current predicament. While Mark Stoops is one of the program’s most successful coaches, the last two seasons have not been kind to him. He was firmly in the hot seat, which, if reports are to be believed, is no longer the case.

Following Saturday’s results, college football insider Pete Nakos of On3 has provided an update on Stoops’ future in Lexington. Sources suggest that any decisions around Stoops’ future likely won’t be made until the end of the 2025 season.

The expectation is that if they can win three of their last four to reach bowl eligibility, it could go a long way for Stoops’ future. The program would also like to avoid his massive $37 million buyout and parting ways with a beloved figure.

Penn State’s James Franklin, Florida’s Billy Napier, LSU’s Brian Kelly and now Auburn’s Hugh Freeze have all been relieved of their duties this season. Had he lost to Auburn, Mark Stoops would likely have made the list. Though the win against the Tigers was nothing exceptional, it was a performance that showed the Kentucky players’ grit and determination.

It also shows that they’re fighting for their coach, which was almost enough to bring Mark Stoops to tears.

Mark Stoops emotional after vital win against Auburn

Kentucky’s win against Auburn wasn’t the prettiest; rather, it was a show of their suffocating defense. The Wildcats held Hugh Freeze’s Auburn to just three points and only 240 total yards while recording seven sacks. It was only last week that they had shipped 56 points to the Tennessee Volunteers. Following the game, Mark Stoops heaped praise on the defense, stating how proud he was of their improvement. For the Wildcats’ head coach, this win meant a lot, and the same could be seen on his face after the game.

Speaking to an ESPN reporter, Stoops couldn’t help but let out his raw, unfiltered reactions. “Just grateful for this team, these players… I love em,” Stoops said. “It means an awful lot. I can’t lie, it’s one victory… It’s emotional, you are trying to get me to cry.” Among all the coaches and players that embraced him, his moment with Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart stood out. Barnhart’s hug felt more like a reassuring sign that Stoops’ immediate future was secure.

With the players still fighting for him and their schedule looking on the lighter side to end the season, the hope is for Stoops to make the most of it. Kentucky will now welcome a coachless Florida side to Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium on November 8.