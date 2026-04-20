Marquee Auburn Football Game’s Minimum Ticket Prices Soar Up to $274

If you’re an Auburn fan looking at the 2026 schedule and thinking you’d pick a major game or two, you better check the ticket prices first. One particular matchup has blown the market open and it’s not inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s a road game against that SEC rival which is not Alabama.

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It’s Auburn against Georgia and the price tag alone that comes with it tells you about the weight and history of this matchup. Fans are set to pay a staggering $274 to watch the Tigers when they hit the road to face the Bulldogs on October 17. That’s just the minimum to walk into Sanford Stadium because it’s the one game that everyone has circled.

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Those wishing to attend Jordan Hare games need not worry so much about the ticket price. Most of Auburn’s 2026 slate is surprisingly reasonable as fans can get into several games for as low as $33. The average ticket hovers around the $100 mark. Even the Tigers’ biggest home showdown, LSU on October 24, tops out at about $175 for entry. But Georgia is different.

Auburn vs. Georgia is the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, a series that dates back to 1892 and has been played annually since 1944. UGA leads the all-time series 66-56-8, and lately, they’ve taken it from competitive to downright one-sided with nine straight wins over Auburn. So when the Bulldogs host the Tigers in Week 7, it’s a measuring stick. And judging by ticket demand, fans know it.

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As early as when Georgia released their 2026 schedule, fans were quick to notice something. Auburn walks into Athens with a built-in advantage as they get a bye week right before facing the Bulldogs, giving the Tigers extra time to prepare, heal up, and fine-tune the game plan. Meanwhile, Kirby Smart’s squad has to go on the road the week prior to another SEC threat, Alabama, a revenge-minded program after losing to the Dawgs in the SEC Championship.

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It’s not hard to see why some believe the SEC schedule-makers tilted things in Auburn’s favor. But we’ve seen this before with a similar scheduling edge last season. That edge didn’t matter because Georgia still found a way to win. And another thing is that the Bulldogs might be getting better where it matters most at the expense of the Tigers.

According to CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello, Georgia’s pass rush is about to get a big boost. It’s thanks to former Auburn EDGE Amaris Williams and the return of eight starters on defense. The expectation is that the 2026 season will be the best pass-rushing unit since its dominant 2021 championship run. For Auburn, that’s bad news since they’re in transition mode.

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Can Auburn thrive in a new era under Alex Golesh?

There’s a reason Auburn fans are willing to pay and believe. New head coach Alex Golesh is bringing an entire offensive identity with him, led by dual-threat QB Byrum Brown. He followed his coach from South Florida after a monster season where he recorded 42 total touchdowns, over 3,100 passing yards, and 1,000+ rushing yards.

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Golesh also brought 13 former USF players to Auburn, importing a ready-made AAC offense into the SEC. Brown believes what they’re building will turn heads nationally.

“Coach Golesh has never done me wrong,” he said. “I have full trust and faith in him. What we have building here, I’m excited for the whole country to see.”

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Auburn’s A-Day gave fans a reason to continue hoping. It revealed more than a 66-43 offense vs defense showdown but showed a strong run game and flashes from young players. However, there are still inconsistencies that remind everyone that this new Tigers team is still a work in progress. Yet, fans are still paying big money to get in.

The thing is, Auburn is trying to flip the narrative on a rivalry that refuses to lose its edge. And if you’re willing to spend $274 just to get through the gates in Athens, you’re buying into the idea that this time might be different.