Marshall Faulk Net Worth, Salary & Earnings: NFL Hall of Famer’s $20M Fortune

Marshall Faulk is the man who redefined what a running back could do on a football field. Born in New Orleans in 1973, Faulk burst onto the scene at San Diego State, where he famously ran for 386 yards and scored six touchdowns in just his second college game.

Over 12 NFL seasons, he did something no one else has ever accomplished by becoming the first player to post four straight seasons with 2,000+ yards from scrimmage. After hanging up his cleats in 2007, Faulk spent years as an NFL Network analyst before recently stepping into coaching, joining Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado in 2025.​ More recently, reports surfaced on November 26, 2025, suggesting that Faulk has accepted a head coaching position at Southern University, an HBCU program, on a three-year deal. If confirmed, this would represent a significant step up from his assistant coaching role at Colorado.

Marshall Faulk’s current net worth in 2025

Marshall Faulk currently holds an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2025. The former Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams legend built this fortune through a combination of his playing career, broadcasting work, endorsements, and, most recently, his transition into coaching. While some sources have reported varying estimates ranging from $12 million to $48 million over the years, the most widely noted figure sits at $20 million.​

It’s worth noting that net worth estimates for retired athletes can fluctuate based on investments, business ventures, and lifestyle expenses. Therefore, the exact number has not been publicly confirmed.

Marshall Faulk’s NFL career salary

Marshall Faulk’s playing career spanned from 1994 to 2007, during which he earned substantial contracts from both the Indianapolis Colts and the St. Louis Rams. The second overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, Faulk signed his rookie contract with the Colts, worth $17.2 million over seven years, with $5.1 million guaranteed. After being traded to the Rams in 1999, Faulk’s earning power skyrocketed as he became the centerpiece of “The Greatest Show on Turf” offense that won Super Bowl XXXIV.​

Here’s a breakdown of Marshall Faulk’s salary and bonuses throughout his NFL career based on available contract data:

Team Year Base Salary Prorated Bonus Roster/Workout Bonus Total Cash Paid Colts 1994 $986,000 $728,571 $0 $6,086,000 Colts 1995 $1,232,500 $728,571 $0 $1,232,500 Colts 1996 $1,479,000 $728,571 $0 $1,479,000 Colts 1997 $1,725,500 $728,571 $0 $1,725,500 Colts 1998 $1,972,000 $728,571 $0 $1,972,000 Rams 1999 $2,600,000 $1,709,370 $0 $9,600,000 Rams 2000 $440,000 $2,162,703 $250,000 $2,050,000 Rams 2001 $2,800,000 $2,162,703 $250,000 $3,050,000 Rams 2002 $650,000 $3,690,560 $250,000 $11,595,000 Rams 2003 $655,000 $1,527,856 $0 $655,000 Rams 2004 $4,000,000 $1,527,856 $2,000,000 $6,000,000 Rams 2005 $1,900,000 $2,027,856 $100,000 $4,000,000 Rams 2006 $1,000,000 $2,027,856 $0 $1,000,000 Rams 2007 $820,000 $2,027,856 $500,000 $1,320,000

The biggest cash payment Faulk ever received came in 2002 when the Rams paid him $11,595,000 in a single year. His contract included multiple extensions and renegotiations, with his total guaranteed money reaching $26,375,000 throughout his career.​

Marshall Faulk’s NFL career earnings

According to contract tracking data from Over The Cap, Marshall Faulk earned a total of $51,765,000 during his 13-year NFL career. This figure includes base salaries, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, and workout bonuses accumulated from 1994 through 2007. Breaking down his earnings by team, Faulk made approximately $12,495,000 during his five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and $39,270,000 over nine seasons with the St. Louis Rams.​

Marshall Faulk’s endorsements and post-NFL income sources

After retiring in 2007, Marshall Faulk transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting. He became a prominent analyst for the NFL Network, where he appeared on shows like NFL Total Access. This role likely provided substantial income for several years, though specific salary figures for his broadcasting work haven’t been publicly disclosed.

Regarding endorsements, specific details about Faulk’s sponsorship deals have not been widely documented in recent years. During his playing days and immediately after retirement, he likely had partnerships with athletic brands and other corporate sponsors, but concrete information about current endorsement income isn’t publicly available.

Marshall Faulk’s coaching career so far

In a major career pivot announced in February 2025, Marshall Faulk joined Deion Sanders’ coaching staff at the University of Colorado as the running backs coach. This marked Faulk’s first official coaching position, bringing his Hall of Fame credentials and 12 seasons of NFL experience to Boulder.

“Deion is an elevator,” Faulk said in an interview ahead of his hiring. “He’s going to elevate you as a person, and he’s going to force you to elevate your life. That’s what he does. He lifts people up.”